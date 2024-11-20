Serie A side Genoa have appointed investment bank Moelis & Company to sell the club. The process is at an early stage, and it comes after 777 Partners had their assets seized following financial difficulties and an ongoing legal case for alleged fraud.

Genoa is still a profitable asset and is not only Italy's oldest club, but one of the most unique in Serie A. Genoa are currently 17th in the table and recently sacked manager Alberto Gilardino, replacing him with Patrick Vieira, who has signed a 19-month contract.

The future for Genoa is still largely seen as bright, despite sources telling GIVEMESPORT it is challenging times. The side have struggled for goals, scoring just nine in the league, and recently signed ex-Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli on a free transfer to try and help rectify the situation.

Injuries to Ruslan Malinovskyi (broken fibula), Junior Messias (muscular issue), Vitinha (muscle strain) and goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini (hip) haven't helped either.

Nonetheless, chief executive officer Andres Blazquez has put the club on a sustainable footing and Genoa have brought in close to €100m in sales, including the departures of Radu Dragusin (Tottenham Hotspur, €31m), Albert Gudmundsson (Fiorentina, €8m loan with €17m obligation to buy) and Mateo Retegui (Atalanta, €28m).

Both sponsorship and matchday revenue have increased significantly in recent seasons. Genoa fill their Luigi Ferraris Stadium for most home games, averaging almost 32,000.

GIVEMESPORT understands Genoa are on the market for at least €150m (£125m), with initial interest from North America, Europe and the Middle East. At least four concrete expressions of interest have been made to date, but no sale is close yet.

Any takeover could come naturally with changes at executive level, but the highly-respected Blazquez is expected to stay on. Sporting director Marco Ottolini has also done an excellent job under difficult circumstances and is viewed as a top operator in the industry, with a keen eye for talent.

GIVEMESPORT understands Genoa's core revenue for 2023/24 was €72.5m and that revenues have increased on average by over €20m since 2021/22. Meanwhile, merchandising and sponsorship revenue have more than doubled over the past three financial years and are on course to hit triple the stated 2024/25 goal.

All this makes Genoa an appealing prospect to investors, who will look to take advantage of 777's situation and secure one of Italy's most historic clubs at a bargain given its potential both on and off the field.