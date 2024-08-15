Highlights George Gervin is a pivotal and overlooked figure in Spurs history.

The Spurs acquired Gervin from the Squires for cash after a lengthy dispute between the two sides.

Gervin's trade to the Spurs helped secure their spot in the NBA-ABA merger in 1976.

The San Antonio Spurs have been among the most successful franchises in the NBA since the late 1990s. When one thinks about the Spurs organization, they think of legendary players and all-time talent that contributed to a strong legacy of perennial contending.

The first player fans associate with the Spurs would probably be the legendary Tim Duncan. The selection of Duncan in the 1997 NBA Draft went a long way in bringing about the modern history of winning that the Spurs are known for.

Duncan is generally regarded as one of the 10 best players the NBA has ever seen. His elite defense and consistent offensive presence led to a dynasty that spanned well over a decade. Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili certainly helped, too.

However, there is a fundamental part of Spurs history that is often overlooked in its importance by the general NBA crowd.

One would have to go past even the days of David Robinson for this story.

George Gervin is a name that Spurs fans probably know well. However, he is an NBA legend who could get lost in the shuffle for many others.

Not only was Gervin a tremendous player, but he was an absolutely pivotal figure in Spurs history. The trade that brought Gervin to the Spurs cemented their spot in the NBA.

George Gervin's ABA Career With the Virginia Squires

Gervin did not take long to establish himself as a great player

This story dates back to the ABA days in the early 1970s. Gervin made his professional basketball debut as a 20-year-old for the Virginia Squires in the 1972-73 season.

Gervin scored 20 points in 19 minutes in a six-point loss to the Utah Stars. He would go on to have a strong rookie campaign that led to him finishing third in the Rookie of the Year voting.

His sophomore season was when Gervin truly arrived as a star.

George Gervin – 1973-74 Season with the Squires Category Stat PPG 25.4 RPG 8.5 SPG 1.5 BPG 1.8 FG% 47.2 USG% 30.6 MPG 35.3

Gervin was given a bigger role on the team, and he did not fail to capitalize on it. Gervin's averages went up across the board. He proved himself to be a very capable scorer and defender en route to what would become the first All-Star selection of his basketball career.

One would think that an explosive arrival to stardom would ensure that Gervin would be a member of the Squires for a long time. However, Gervin did not even finish his first All-Star season with the team.

Amid an underwhelming regular season for the Squires, rumors were floating that Gervin could be on the move.

The circumstances of what happened in the actual trade are a little more complicated, but by season's end, he was wearing a new uniform.

The Trade That Sent Gervin to the Spurs

After some complications, Gervin finished the season with the Spurs

Gervin's breakout campaign with the Squires in the 1973-74 season led to a hold-up on his trade to the Spurs.

From the information available in Loose Balls: The Short, Wild Life of the American Basketball Association, a unique deal was struck in which Gervin would arrive in San Antonio after the All-Star Game.

Gervin to the Spurs – Trade Details Spurs Receive Squires Receive George Gervin $225,000

The Spurs owner during that time period, Angelo Drossos, recounts the story like this.

“I said, ‘I’ll pay you the $225,000 now. We’ll wait until right after the All-Star Game and then you deliver Gervin to me. Until then, you can keep him.'”

After Gervin's breakout campaign, complications began. The matter grew so convoluted that it eventually required the court to settle it.

The Spurs would win the decision in court. Thus, the trade was officially completed. Gervin was a member of the Spurs organization moving forward.

Gervin played 25 games for the Spurs that season, averaging 19.4 points per game on 46.8 percent from the field in 31.3 minutes per game. It was a good start.

However, his impact would truly be felt in the long run for San Antonio.

How Gervin Got the Spurs to the NBA

Gervin's addition led to the Spurs joining the league

Following the complicated 1973-74 season for Gervin, he had two more full seasons in the ABA with the Spurs. He continued to build on the potential he displayed in his second year.

George Gerivn – 1974-76 Stats Category Stat PPG 22.6 RPG 7.5 SPG 1.5 BPG 1.6 FG% 48.6 WS 19.3

Gervin was an All-Star and All-ABA Second Team member during those two seasons. He cemented his status as a star for the Spurs.

However, there was a major problem looming. The ABA was starting to struggle financially. As a result, the owners of the ABA agreed to the now-famous NBA-ABA merger.

The NBA agreed to take the four most successful ABA franchises and add them to their league. This meant that three of the remaining seven teams were set to compete for the four spots.

However, natural selection actually trimmed that number down to six. Gervin's old team, the Squires, went bankrupt before the merger.

Thus, the two teams would now be forced to dissolve and have their players allocated accordingly.

Luckily for the Spurs, they would not face such a fate.

After a 50-34 campaign in the 1975-76 season, San Antonio more than met the requirements to stay afloat as an organization. They joined the New York Nets, Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers as the four new NBA teams.

In the 1972-73 season, the Spurs (then the Dallas Chaparrals) posted a 28-56 season. During the two full seasons that Gervin was on the Spurs pre-merger, they posted at least 50 wins.

The Spurs exceeded expectations upon joining the NBA and continued to be a playoff team upon arrival. Gervin was an All-Star in every season he wore a Spurs jersey.

The Squires are nowhere to be found.

It feels safe to say that the Spurs absolutely won the trade, and all the trouble that their former owner went through to ensure Gervin joined the franchise was more than worthwhile.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.