Highlights Kittle aims to bounce back from two Super Bowl losses in last five seasons.

Kittle needed offseason core surgery following the latest Super Bowl loss in February 2024.

Kittle has set NFL records for tight ends over his first seven seasons.

In Greek mythology, Sisyphus was doomed by the Gods to push a boulder up a mountain only for it to roll back down every time he neared the top for all eternity—something that San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle hopes he's not emulating in his pursuit of a Super Bowl win.

After suffering a second Super Bowl loss in five seasons following the 2023 season—and both times to the Kansas City Chiefs—Kittle told the Bussin' with the Boys podcast he's ready to "push the rock up the mountain again" in 2024 after having dealt with the emotions of getting to the top of the mountain only to see the boulder roll right back down in 2023 (via Bussin' with the Boys):

I had my time of being super sad and stuff like that. But let's start working out again. Hit it again. Hey, it's fun. I'm on a good team still. We have another opportunity.

One of the things the 49ers have essentially been missing in both Super Bowl losses has been Kittle, who saw his body racked by injuries by the time he got there each time.

Related The Secret to the 49ers' Dominant Offense San Francisco's offensive prowess lies in playmakers turning short gains into big plays after the catch.

George Kittle Having Hall of Fame Career for 49ers

Kittle has been one of NFL's best tight ends since being drafted out of Iowa in 2017

Credit Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kittle, a four-time NFL All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, has just six receptions for 40 yards and zero touchdowns in two Super Bowls. After losing to the Chiefs in February 2024 and registering two receptions for four yards, Kittle had to have offseason core surgery and said he lost 30 pounds following the season and was only "about 10 pounds away" from getting back to his playing weight by the middle of June.

San Francisco's veterans report to training camp on July 23 in Santa Clara, California. Kittle has been one of the NFL's best tight ends since he was drafted out of Iowa in the fifth round (No. 146 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Through his first seven seasons, Kittle has three campaigns over 1,000 receiving yards, including 65 receptions for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The University of Iowa has been a tight end factory over the last decade. Starting with Kittle in 2017, five Iowa tight ends have been taken in the NFL Draft, including two first-round picks in one draft in 2019, with T.J. Hockenson (No. 8, Detroit Lions) and Noah Fant (No. 20, Denver Broncos), and a second-round pick in 2023, with Sam LaPorta to the Detroit Lions, who might be the best of the bunch.

Kittle holds NFL records for most receiving yards by a tight end in a half (210), most receiving yards in the first three seasons by a tight end (2,945), and became the first tight end in NFL history to lead the league in yards after the catch, with 870 in 2018, when he had career highs of 88 receptions for 1,377 receiving yards.

The latter mark set a single-season record for tight ends which was surpassed by Travis Kelce (who else) in 2020.

He's the first tight end in 49ers history to have over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season and is also the franchise leader in most Pro Bowl selections by a tight end.

Source: Bussin' with the Boys

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.