Despite suffering a core muscle injury in his neck last year, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will be ready in time for training camp. Kittle spoke to Niners Nation on Wednesday:

“Coming along. Progressing as planned... The goal’s to be back and ready for training camp and all signs point to I will be ready for training camp.”

The 49ers' five-time Pro Bowl tight end suffered the injury at about the midpoint of the 2023 regular season, but he only missed one game -- the Week 18 season finale. It appears the injury had no impact on his performance during the playoffs as the Niners made a run to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime.

The surgery was done shortly after the Super Bowl, and at the time, Kittle told the media he'd be ready to go for training camp. It appears that his prediction was correct.

Kittle Ready To Help San Francisco Return To The Super Bowl

Tight end will be key to Niners' plans

Kittle will remain a big part of the 49ers' plans on offense this season. With the 49ers still trying to sort out a deal with star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, it'll be a relief to at least have Kittle in training camp.

George Kittle 2023 Regular Season Stats Games 16 Receptions 65 Receiving Yards 1,020 Yards per Catch 15.7 Touchdowns 6

Despite the injury, Kittle put up 1,020 receiving yards on 65 catches and scored six touchdowns during the regular season. He had eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

Niners cornerback Chavarius Ward also had the same injury and surgery, and his timeline for recovery is about the same as Kittle's.

Back on the offensive side of the ball, Kittle remains a major weapon for a loaded 49ers team that is looking to not just return to the Super Bowl, but win it.

He now says he's right on target for where he wants to be. Despite noticing the injury around the midpoint of last season, Kittle continued to play through it, in part because MRI scans weren't able to make a determination as to what the problem was.

“[I played through it for] quite a while,” Kittle said. “I would say kind of like Week 9, 10. We took some MRIs of it and some stuff didn’t show up, so we weren’t really entirely sure of what we were dealing with until I got the surgery, so that was a tough one. We tried to figure it out, but things weren’t popping up on the scans and so just something we were playing through for 10 weeks.”

Kittle followed Ward's lead when it came to the procedure.

“He had surgery literally the week before I did, so it was just fun hearing [from someone] who had just experienced it too because if you have to get surgery, I like to do a second, third opinion and talk to different people who were doing it.. We ended up both going to the same guy and he had great success for it, so I went and did the same thing. Overall, I think we’re both progressing at a good rate.”

A healthy Kittle might just be what San Francisco ordered as the Niners work to get over the hump and take home the Lombardi trophy.

Teams that lose the Super Bowl often struggle to make it back, but the Niners are as likely as any runner-up to not only return the following year, but to win it.

