If you're looking for reasons why the San Francisco 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFC for the last five years—including two trips to the Super Bowl—tight end George Kittle should be at or near the top of the list.

If you're looking for reasons why the 49ers haven't been able to get over the hump and win the sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, Kittle's disappearing acts in the postseason should be at the top of the list as well.

In 2023, we know now that a big reason why Kittle had just eight receptions for 112 receiving yards and one touchdown in three postseason games was because of an injury to his core muscles that required surgery following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.

It was an injury Kittle says he played with for almost the entire second half of the regular season—a year in which he had 65 receptions for 1,020 receiving yards and six touchdowns on the way to earning NFL All-Pro honors for the fourth time and Pro Bowl recognition for the fifth (via NBC Sports Bay Area):

I’d say like Week 9-10 (for the injury). We took some MRIs of it and some stuff didn’t show up, so we weren’t entirely sure what we were dealing with until I got the surgery. That was a tough one. We tried to figure it out, but things weren’t popping up on the scans, so just something we were playing through for probably like 10 weeks.

Kittle signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2020 that made him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL and is under contract with the 49ers through the 2025 season, when he'll be 32 years old.

Kittle's Success Reflects 49ers Rise to Top of NFC

Kittle career stats: 7 seasons, 460 receptions, 6,274 receiving yards, 37 receiving TDs

The 49ers' ascension to their current perch as one of the top teams in the NFC has mirrored Kittle's ascension to his status as one of the NFL's elite tight ends. In his seven seasons, the 49ers have made the playoffs four times.

San Francisco spent a fifth-round pick (No. 146 overall) on Kittle in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl following the 2019 season, which ended with another loss to the Chiefs. Kittle fell flat in that playoff run as well, with only eight receptions for 71 yards and no touchdowns in three games after 85 receptions for 1,053 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the 2019 regular season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After selecting George Kittle in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa, the 49ers selected four tight ends in the next five drafts; Stanford's Kaden Smith in 2019 (6th round), Georgia's Charlie Woerner in 2020 (6th round), Alabama's Cameron Latu in 2023 (3rd round) and Oklahoma's Brayden Willis in 2023 (7th round). Only Woerner has ever had a reception in a regular-season game for San Francisco, with 11 career receptions for 120 yards and zero touchdowns.

Kittle told NBC Sports Bay Area he's planning on being ready when the 49ers begin training camp in mid-to-late July.

Progressing as planned. Goal is to be ready for training camp, and all signs point I will be ready for training camp. Feeling wonderful. Guys are around having fun, playing football. It’s a great time to be alive.

With Brandon Aiyuk already sitting out of OTAs and Kittle now missing them as well as he recovers from surgery, these workouts are an excellent chance for secondary weapons like rookie Ricky Pearsall and recently-signed Jauan Jennings to get more reps with the first-team offense.

