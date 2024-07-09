Highlights George Kittle is underutilized, as proven by a lack of targets and redzone usage.

Kittle's best seasons came when he had at least 100 targets, in 2018 and 2019.

The 49ers' offense may need to rely on Kittle more with McCaffrey's expected reduced workload.

There is no doubt about it, George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. As talented of a player as he is at his position, he's still incredibly underutilized in the San Francisco 49ers offense.

Kittle has been productive throughout his career, despite not being targeted anywhere near as many times as some of the other star tight ends, including Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews.

Average Target Per Season Among Tight Ends Player Average Targets Per Season George Kittle - SF 91 targets Travis Kelce - KC 126 targets Mark Andrews - BAL 93 targets T.J. Hockenson - MIN 100 targets

Among four of the most productive tight ends in the last five seasons, Kittle has had the least number of targets. Looking most recently at last season, Kittle ranked ninth in targets among tight ends, with 90.

Historically, Kittle has dealt with many injuries over the years, which may have led to his usage not being as high as other tight ends. Surprisingly, he's only missed six games over the last three seasons. Considering he's been at full health more recently (for the most part), it's mind-boggling that he hasn't seen as much usage.

What makes Kittle so special as a tight end is his ability to dominate as a blocker, while also showcasing his explosiveness in the passing attack. He's the complete package that can play every down due to his versatility.

Despite Kittle's incredible talents and production in the league, Kyle Shanahan could still utilize him much more than he currently does. In fact, Travis Kelce believes that the 49ers offense should and could run through Kittle.

I wish he would have had more opportunities to make plays though... I think the [Kyle] Shanahan offense can get kind of tied up in, I mean it's Christian McCaffrey right now. It goes through him. They've got [expletive] talent all over the [expletive] field on the offensive side. I think that offense runs best when it's going through 85.

Unfortunately, that can't be done if Kittle continues to be underutilized. San Francisco's offense has been one of the best in the NFL over the last few years, but some adjustments in Kittle's usage could especially help in the playoffs.

Kittle's Lack of Touches on 49ers' Offense

Compared to other elite tight ends, Kittle doesn't see enough targets to reach his full potential.

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest issue with having too many superstars is that none of them receive as many targets and touches as they should. Christian McCaffrey led the team by a mile with 339 touches, whereas the 49ers' top receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, only received 105 targets last season.

Last year, Kittle ranked fifth on the 49ers in touches with only 66. There shouldn't be a situation where a superstar tight end finishes fifth in touches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: George Kittle hasn't had over 100 targets in a season since 2019, when he had 107 in 14 games.

Kittle's best career season came in 2018, where he caught 88 passes for 1,377 yards, averaging 15.6 yards-per-reception while scoring five touchdowns. In that season, Kittle was third among tight ends in targets.

Kittle received over 100 targets the following season and once again in 2019, which was the last season he received over 100 targets and finished top-10 in targets among tight ends. With recent reports that the 49ers want to be more pass-heavy in 2024, the offense can finally utilize Kittle the way he was being used in 2018 and 2019 when he was having career seasons.

Not only has Kittle not been used as an elite tight end, he hasn't been used as a premier player in the 49ers offense. It's always going to be a challenge to get multiple superstars involved, but having a superstar tight end is a luxury that most NFL teams don't have.

Explaining Kittle's Lack of Redzone Action

Kittle's size and speed should make him an easy redzone target, yet he has only scored more than six touchdowns once.

Credit Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

You would expect a tight end who's 6'4 and 250 pounds to be the main redzone target for the 49ers, but that hasn't been the case. Since Kittle was drafted, he's only scored more than 10 touchdowns once, when he scored 11 in 2022. Other than that, he's scored no more than six touchdowns in a season.

It's a missed opportunity for the 49ers offense to have a player like Kittle, who's a good route runner with good size, to not be a heavy part of the redzone offense. It's not like he hasn't shown that he can be a major redzone target either.

Throughout the NFL, tight ends aren't always a major part of a redzone offense. But, not every team has a player of the caliber like Kittle. With Shanahan's creativity and Kittle's superstar abilities, there are endless possibilities of how they can use him inside the 20. Once again, it's a struggle when there are many superstars, specifically in the redzone.

Can the 49ers share the wealth around the goal line?

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

McCaffrey is the main target when the 49ers get closer to the goal line, followed by Aiyuk. Deebo Samuel is another player who should be utilized more in the redzone, yet isn't.

If McCaffrey's workload is truly reduced in 2024, it definitely opens up more opportunities for Kittle to excel in the redzone. Regardless, the 49ers need to find a way to better utilize Kittle in the redzone and with more targets.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Fantasy Pros.