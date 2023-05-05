George Russell and Max Verstappen have both spoken further about their spat at the Azerbaijan GP Sprint, ahead of the Miami GP.

The two banged wheels at the start of the Azerbaijan Sprint last Saturday, with Verstappen left with a gaping hole in the side of his Red Bull RB19, though he would eventually finish ahead of Russell regardless.

Even so, the Dutchman was far from pleased after the race and had some words for the Mercedes driver in parc ferme, with him labelling the Briton a 'd***head.'

It's been just under a week since that flashpoint but both sound as though they have moved on, with them asked about the incident ahead of the Miami GP here in Florida this weekend.

In the press conference, Russell said:

“From my side there’s no air to be cleared. I’ll welcome and say hello to him if he passes by and I’m sure we’ll shake hands when we bump into each other. For me it’s history now, and it’s behind us, so my views to him are still the same – I still respect him and think he’s a great driver. Obviously things are said in the heat of the moment but yeah, we move on."

Russell did vow, however, to continue racing how he always has:

“I mean, a lot’s been said about that coming together but from my side it’s pretty straightforward: [I] went for a move, got the move done, and obviously he was pretty upset about it. But, you know, that’s racing and these things happen. We’re all here to fight, and that’s what F1’s about.”

Quoted by Sky, meanwhile, Verstappen had this to say;

"It was already fine immediately after that. You just ask questions at the time, I didn't like his response to it and then you get into a scenario like that. But that's it, you move forwards, move on, and try again.

"I haven't spoken to him since the weekend, but it's also not necessary. We're racing drivers and we've been growing up together through all the ranks so there is nothing that really needs to be said anyway."

Interestingly, later on in the day Russell seemed a little more pointed in terms of reflecting on the incident, saying to Sky:

"It was all a little bit pathetic. I think something you learn as a kid is if you're going to give something you've got to be willing to take it as well.

"He's had his fair share of giving moves like that and being tough and hard at racing and it's a little bit poor to see how he sort of spat his dummy out when it was the first time he probably got something back in the same regard.

"From my side there was nothing really to say. I thought it was good racing, exciting racing and that's the only thing that happened that weekend."

Both do sound as though overall they have moved on from the clash, and hopefully we can see more great racing from both of them this weekend in Miami.