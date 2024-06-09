Highlights George Russell and Max Verstappen both claimed an identical fastest lap time in qualifying for Sunday's race.

The tie is just the second of its kind in the last 50 years.

A fascinating video has gone viral showing the pair battling it out for supremacy.

A video showcasing the fastest laps of George Russell and Max Verstappen side-by-side during the final qualifying session for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, where the pair ended up with the exact same lap time to the nearest thousandth of a second, has gone viral.

The analysis was compiled by @FormulaAddict on X and offered insight into just how close the battle for pole position in Montreal was. The two rivals tore through the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit to set the exact same time fastest lap time of 1:12.000.

Despite their dead heat, Mercedes driver Russell will lead the field out for Sunday's race as he completed his lap before the Dutchman, meaning that Verstappen starts alongside the 26-year-old in second.

Viral Video Shows Epic Contest for Pole Position Between Russell and Verstappen

The pair couldn't be split

The comparison video shows that Verstappen had the early advantage through the first sector, moving ahead of his rival into the first two turns. However, as the pair exited turn seven, Russell made up vital ground by utilising the superior traction on his Mercededs. He even narrowly looked in front heading into the hairpin of turn 10 before the Verstappen caught back up at the heaviest braking point of the circuit. By the time both cars exited the final corner, they were so close that it looked as if they had merged into one, crossing the line simultaneously.

The rare feat occurred more often earlier in the sport's history, but became a near-impossible event after lap times began to be recorded up to three decimal places. The only other instance of it happening since the switch came at the 1997 European Grand Prix, when the trio of Jacques Villeneuve, Michael Schumacher and Heinz-Harald Frentzen all set equal times around the Jerez circuit.

What Fans Have Had to Say About the Comparison Video

The FormulaAddict account has become known for its in-depth break-downs of F1 action and Saturday's historic events ensured this particular release was much anticipated. One regular follower commented: "These are always fascinating to watch, but I was especially excited for this."

Another comment celebrated the closely fought battle between Russell and Verstappen while complimenting the creator on their work, writing: "That's actually wild. They were so close." A final reaction echoed the feelings of millions of F1 fans around the world: "Just hope the finish of the race itself is this exciting."

The pole is Russell's first since the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix. It also marks the first time a Mercedes driver has led the grid since Lewis Hamilton in Hungary last year.

Russell's success comes at a welcome time for the Brackley-based outfit. The dominant force of the mid-2010s have failed to meet expectations so far in 2024, outclassed by not only Verstappen's Red Bull but also Ferrari and McLaren.

After struggling to contend for podiums at all this year, perhaps this is a turning point for Toto Wolff's team, all thanks to some promising upgrades brought in from the previous round at Monaco. A new front wing looks to have improved the Mercedes' downforce, which can be seen in the video, with Russell looking faster than Verstappen when it comes to exiting corners.

Fortune did not shine on the other two drivers of the Mercedes-Red Bull camps. Despite looking very strong throughout free practice, Hamilton could only muster a P7 in qualifying as he was unable to find the same pace he had showcased prior to the qualifying session. As for Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull, the Mexican was unceremoniously dumped out of Q1 for the second straight race only days after signing a two-year extension with the energy-drink-backed outfit. He starts 16th.

Behind the front row, the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar are well poised on the second row while an under-pressure Daniel Ricciardo took a stunning P5 for the Visa Cash App RB team.