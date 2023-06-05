George Russell has explained why he mistakenly thought rain was falling during the Spanish Grand Prix.

The British driver put in a brilliant performance yesterday afternoon at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with him moving up from P12 on the grid to finish in P3.

Indeed, the Mercedes car was clearly working well with the upgrades that were attached to it, with Lewis Hamilton in the other car securing second place behind Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

A positive weekend and plenty to smile about for Merc, then, with Russell also able to laugh off a mistake he made during the race where he took sweat inside his crash helmet to be rain outside.

There were dark clouds around the circuit during the race and rain had fallen earlier in the weekend, meaning the weather was on the minds of the drivers going into the GP.

In the end, we had a dry event on Sunday but Russell thought that rain might be falling, with him reporting as such when going through turn five.

An odd place to notice it first of all, given it is on the inside of the circuit and you'd probably see rain at turns one and two in that area initially, with no other driver reporting rain at the time as well.

Indeed, it soon became clear that Russell had made an amusing error, with it transpiring - or should it be perspiring... - that the moisture he was noticing was drops of sweat on the inside of his visor.

Speaking to the press after the race, he explained:

"I had my hair dangling down in the first stint. I didn't quite get it in my balaclava and that was sort of annoying me because it was sort of in my peripheral vision.

"And then as I was sweating, because it wasn't in my balaclava, it was sort of dripping down onto my face. And then when I was braking, it was coming onto my visor. So with the grey clouds, and then the sort of spots of water on the visor I thought it was rain so that was a bit of an embarrassing one, but moving on..."

In the end, the rain held off and Russell secured a podium finish - the tenth of his F1 career.

A really strong weekend for Mercedes, then, and they'll hope for more positivity in a couple of weeks from now at the Canadian GP.