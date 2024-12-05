George Russell has unleashed a scathing attack on the state of relationships behind-the scenes at Red Bull - taking aim at both Max Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner. The Mercedes man called out the Dutchman for threats made after last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, but also had plenty to say about the Milton Keynes-based team as a whole.

Verstappen may have won his fourth-straight Drivers' Championship last month in Las Vegas, but Red Bull head into this weekend's final race of the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi with no chance of winning the Constructors' Championship, with Ferrari and McLaren preparing to battle it out for that honour. Aside from Verstappen's individual success, it's been a rough campaign for the six-time constructors' title winners.

Horner himself was responsible for a cloud of controversy surrounding the team at the start of the season due to accusations made against him by a former Red Bull staff member. Although he was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, Russell suggested during an explosive media day that many associated with the team would love to see the back of the 51-year-old - including Verstappen himself.

George Russell's Brutal Remarks on Christian Horner's Standing at Red Bull

Brit accused Verstappen of 'wanting Horner out' as team boss

After referring to Verstappen as "a bully" on multiple occasions, Russell suggested that the Dutchman actively wanted Horner removed from the position he has held since January 2005. Per Racer, Russell declared:

"It can’t just keep going on like that. For me, it’s interesting, this whole regard with him [Verstappen] and his own team. They’re doing their utmost to get Horner out of Red Bull, but at the very first race that he wasn’t competitive, he was absolutely slamming his team, and I know for a fact the week after, a quarter of his engineering team were sending their CVs to Mercedes, to McLaren, to Aston."

As if Russell's revelation over his job security wasn't enough, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff - who had taken the usual step of joining his driver for media day - decided to further put the boot in, referring to Horner as a "yapping little dog", who enables Verstappen's alleged behaviour by not standing up to his driver.

Russell and Verstappen had a very public falling out in Qatar over Max's belief that George had tried to 'screw him over' in the stewards' room after he was handed a one place grid penalty for driving too slowly on his approach lap before registering the fastest lap of the day in qualifying.

2024 Constructors' Championship (as of 05/12/24) Position Team Points 1. McLaren 640 2. Ferrari 619 3. Red Bull 581 4. Mercedes 446 5. Aston Martin 92

Ugly scenes ensued behind the scenes after the race, with Verstappen confronting his rival in a threatening fashion. Rather than stoking the fire between the pair, Wolff believes his opposite number should have helped Max see the other side of the situation.

Per Sky Sports, he explained: I think as a team principal, it's important to be a sparring partner for your drivers, and that means explaining that things can be more nuanced. "There is always another side. And maybe when you look at it that way and you explain it to your drivers and your team, you come to the conclusion that there is truth on both sides. If you don't do that, you're falling short of your role."

While Verstappen and Horner are both expected to still be with Red Bull at the start of next season, the same can't be said for Max's current teammate Sergio Perez, who was axed by the team earlier this week. Whether Horner suffers the same fate eventually remains to be seen.