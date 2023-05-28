George Russell was heavily critical of himself after the Monaco GP, as he bemoaned a mistake in the wet conditions.

Russell finished in P5 in Monte-Carlo, as Mercedes secured solid points with Lewis Hamilton in fourth, but the younger British driver evidently felt as though it could have been an even better day for him and the team.

Indeed, Russell was gunning for P3 before a mistake saw him slide off of the track as the rain began to fall towards the end of the race, and he ended up coming home in fifth.

He was audibly frustrated with himself on the radio, with Toto Wolff jumping on at the other end to give the Briton some encouragement.

Even so, Russell was still feeling pretty dejected after the chequered flag.

Speaking to the press here in Monte-Carlo after the race, said:

"I was venting my frustrating at myself [on the radio,] nothing really more than that. As a driver you sometimes want to get this frustration out of your body.

"I learned my mistake wasn't shown on TV until after the race. I don't think it was clear to many people that we lost P3 on track. Not many people realised at the time I made a mistake and cost us P3."

As Russell rejoined after sliding off, he clouted the Red Bull of Sergio Perez and earned a five-second time penalty for not returning to the circuit in a safe enough fashion.

Fortunately for him, he had a big enough gap to Charles Leclerc in sixth place to avoid any further demotion, meaning Mercedes outscored the Scuderia in the fight to be best of the rest behind Red Bull.

Merc also trialled their new upgrades in competitive sessions for the first time this weekend and seemed relatively happy with what they had learned - though ultimately they'll get more data next time out at the Spanish Grand Prix on a more conventional circuit.