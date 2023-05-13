George Russell says F1 and the FIA need to look at ways the sport can improve the overtaking spectacle in the sport.

New regulations were introduced in 2022, making the cars able to follow each other easier to enable more overtaking.

Certainly, it has worked to an extent but there is still room for further improvement, and in the last couple of races in Baku and Miami we have seen overtakes at a premium.

Ultimately, not every race can be a thriller as that is the nature of F1, but of course when there is a dull race there is a conversation to be had over whether anything can be done in the short-term to improve things.

Speaking recently, George Russell believes looking at DRS zone length, tyres, and further aerodynamic investigation could be the way to go:

“I think at the end of day, we all want the best races," said the Briton.

“There are probably a few easier ways to achieve this in the short term, like Esteban [Ocon] said about the tyre degradation.

“It’s been easy one-stops in the last couple of races. And when everybody’s pushing flat out, there are less exciting races.

“Obviously the DRS has gone in the wrong direction [by being made smaller.] So there are a couple of small things, but we’re going to speak with the FIA and F1 about this.

“We want to be able to race, we want to be able to fight, as we all did in go-karts where there was no aerodynamics. That’s the ultimate dream.

“I think the sport took a really good turn for the better when these new cars were introduced, but we need to take it to the next step now.

"For sure, Baku wasn’t the most exciting race in the world but there are a number of factors for that and there should never be a knee-jerk reaction.

“Obviously, we’re pushing Pirelli to deliver a good tyre, a consistent tyre, and when it is difficult, the drivers don’t like it.

“But in an ideal world you have a very strong tyre, which at a certain point falls off the cliff and means you have to do a few more pit stops and it gives some different opportunities in the races.”