Highlights George Russell's dramatic crash on the last lap almost ended in disaster due to his vulnerable position in the middle of the track.

The fear in Russell's voice after the crash was palpable, calling desperately for a red flag as another car approached him.

Despite the faster track modifications increasing the speed of turns six and seven, Alonso faced scrutiny for his actions leading to Russell's crash.

The Australian Grand Prix was the most dramatic race of the year so far, culminating in George Russell being stranded in the middle of the track after losing control on the last lap of the race.

This would have been frustrating for Mercedes and Russell, as he was chasing down Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso for sixth place. This would have granted Mercedes their only points from the weekend as Lewis Hamilton crashed out earlier on. However, Russell’s vulnerable position in the centre of the track could have ended in disaster.

Russell lost control during the high-speed turns six and seven, leading the Brit to swerve onto the gravel relief area. He then smashed into a barrier at high speed, dislodging his front wing and breaking his left wheel off the axel. This left him spinning into the middle of the track, coming to rest almost horizontally.

Russell’s Radio Response

Rather than the usual criticism of other drivers after an incident, Russell’s radio to his race engineer was chilling. The fear in Russell’s voice was palpable, as he said: “Red flag. Red flag, I’m in the middle of the track. I’m in the middle, red, f****** hell.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: In 2020, turn six’s minimum speed was 149km/h, but after widening the corner by 7.5 metres, that speed is now 219 km/h.

Unsurprisingly, Russell’s tone was one of panic and desperation, well in the knowledge that another car would be flying down the track towards him. This car was Alonso’s Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll in seventh place.

Russell’s calls for a red flag fell on deaf ears, however, as the race officials called a Virtual Safety Car, which secured the drivers’ position as they crossed the chequered flag.

Alonso’s Repercussions

After the race, Russell was unscathed. However, Alonso was summoned by the stewards to investigate the incident and explore giving him a possible penalty. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Alonso defended his actions by saying: “Obviously, I was focusing in front of me and not behind.” This seems fair as the corner is one of the fastest on the circuit.

Related Every Formula One Driver's Salary for the 2024 Season Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are making way more than every other Formula One driver in 2024.

Despite the speed of the corner, the Spaniard seems to have double-braked coming into turn 6, meaning he hit the brakes once before he hit the corner to take it at a lower speed. Russell did not accuse him of brake testing, but did say: “It’s clear he braked 100m before the corner and was back on the throttle again … we’ve already seen data of that.”

Russell was also keen to see the incident again before commenting more, so the lack of contact between the drivers may have made him wait before issuing a more damning response.

Hours after the conclusion of the Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 eventually announced the punishment for Alonso for causing the Russell incident, and it saw him drop to eighth position following a 20-second penalty. Not only that, the Spaniard was also handed three penalty points.

Turn 6

Was it a surprise that this kind of incident happened at turns six and seven? Arguably not, as the track has been modified for this Grand Prix to make the corners faster than ever before. In 2020, turn six’s minimum speed was 149km/h, but after widening the corner by 7.5 metres, that speed is now 219 km/h. Although the higher speed of the corner this year may not have been responsible for the crash, it must have added panic and risk for Russell as he was stranded in the middle of the track as somewhat of a sitting duck.