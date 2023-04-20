George Russell has offered his thoughts on recent comments by his fellow drivers saying he could be a future F1 world champion.

Russell has won titles in the junior series on the way to F1 but is yet to challenge for the big one, with him driving for Williams in the first three years of his career before heading to Mercedes in 2022.

He naturally would have been hoping to walk into a team ready for him to challenge for the championship with, too, given their run of eight constructors' titles in a row but, of course, Red Bull have been the dominant force since that move and he has had to play the long game, helping Merc trying to recover.

He has still shown the obvious talent he has behind the wheel, though, and there are many who think he will be able to win a world championship in F1 once the car is quick enough.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen: Fernando Alonso should have more F1 wins than he does

The likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are among them and, speaking to Square Mile, Russell was appreciative of their recognition - but also stated he's among a talented crop of drivers with several potential world champions in the offing:

“I mean obviously it’s always nice to hear positive things being spoken about you but there’s probably a handful of drivers on the grid right now who are all world champion worthy - some of which are already world champions and some of which haven’t won world championships yet and would definitely win a world championship if they were in the right car at the right time.

“As to what I can do to give myself the best chance, it’s just about continuing to work and keep on pushing, never giving up and ultimately making sure that I’m ready to fight when you’ve got that machine beneath you that’s capable of winning."

READ MORE: Nico Rosberg reveals very honest reason behind F1 retirement

Right now, the Mercedes is not quite back to being a championship-challenging car, but there were positive signs last time out in Australia with Russell leading the race in the early stages.

He'll be eager to try and repeat the feat in Azerbaijan at the end of this month, then, with F1 set to resume after a break following the race in Melbourne at the start of April.