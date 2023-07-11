George Russell swapped the Mercedes F1 team for the Royal Air Force ahead of the British Grand Prix last week, as he went up in the skies in a Typhoon fighter jet.

Russell is no stranger to high speed and massive G-forces, with him driving in F1 for several years, competing for Williams before joining Mercedes at the start of 2022.

He is a race winner, having done so at the Brazilian Grand Prix last year, and he and his Silver Arrows team are working as hard as possible to try and taste that success again, though Red Bull remain the dominant force at the moment.

READ MORE: Key McLaren figures reflect on top result at British Grand Prix

George Russell joins RAF and takes to the skies in Typhoon jet

Indeed, the team from Milton Keynes won again last time out at Silverstone but, before the weekend, Russell took part in a very different high speed challenge as he joined the RAF, alongside Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz, to take to the skies in a Typhoon fighter jet - perhaps the most well-known fighter jet around.

Taking to Twitter, Russell posted his thanks to the RAF at giving him a taste of what it is like to be a fighter pilot, and also at the chance of getting some insight into how their team works:

On the day of the flight, Russell said meanwhile: "The flight in a Typhoon today was an incredible experience. There are so many comparisons between the RAF and F1, the technology of the machines that we operate, the high-performance that is vital to do the job, but most importantly the teamwork behind the scenes, the teamwork that allows myself and Brighty, my pilot today, to do what we need to do, whether that’s winning a race or defending the skies.

"I’m incredibly grateful to the Royal Air Force and 29 Squadron to be invited to Coningsby, and I remain full of respect for the job the people carry out here on a daily basis."

READ MORE: Toto Wolff opens up on Pep Guardiola friendship as Man City man joins Mercedes at British GP

The British Grand Prix weekend for Mercedes

The British Grand Prix weekend ended fairly positively for Mercedes when all was said and done with Lewis Hamilton finishing in third and Russell finishing in fifth.

Qualifying had been a little disappointing with them behind both McLarens and both Ferraris but, as has been the case for much of this season, the race pace that the Silver Arrows had was decent and they were able to salvage some good points.

Indeed, Hamilton joined Lando Norris to make it the first time since 1999 that we had at least two Brits on the podium at Silverstone and that certainly went down well with the crowd, with them roaring and cheering on their heroes for much of the race.

Up next, then, we have a break next weekend before the final two races before the summer break, with Budapest up next followed by Spa to round off the first part of the campaign.

[Image credits: Mercedes F1 AMG and Sky Sports]