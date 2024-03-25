Highlights George Russell suffered a horrifying crash at the Australian Grand Prix during the final lap, which left him helplessly stranded in the middle of the track.

The Mercedes driver could be heard panicking over his team radio, pleading for a red flag to be waved so that no other driver would crash into him.

Now, the full team radio audio has been released, which provides insight into everything that was said following the crash.

Carlos Sainz Jr may have claimed victory at the Australian Grand Prix this past weekend, however, it was not just the Spaniard who made the headlines after British racer George Russell crashed on the final lap at turn six while chasing Fernando Alonso in the race to take sixth position.

In a dramatic moment, the Mercedes driver lost control of his car after being caught out by Alonso, with driving many have labelled as questionable by the Aston Martin driver. Russell can be heard audibly panicked on his team radio following the crash, of which the full version has now been released.

George Russell Team Radio After Australian GP Crash

In the silence, the Brit can be heard breathing heavily following the impact, claiming he cannot see the surrounding cars, but his team keep him informed as drivers pass by safely, ensuring he remains calm as he waits for the medical car.

“Red flag! Red flag! Red flag! I’m in the middle of the track!”

Mercedes race engineer Marcus Dudley can be heard attempting to calm the 26-year-old driver down, and it must be said that he did a fantastic job remaining calm and ensuring Russell calmed himself down.

The race ended under Virtual Safety Car conditions following the crash, but many have blasted the delay from race officials in flagging the crash to other racers. In the full version of the audio, the panic in the 26-year-old's voice is clear for everyone to hear as he was left in the middle of the track on its side. Russell can be heard begging his team for a red flag almost immediately after the crash when he was left helpless. The Brit can also be seen visibly distressed and shaking when he was helped out of his car by the race medical staff.

Alonso & Russell Controversy in Australia

As the pair approached turn six and with Russell gaining on Alonso, the Spaniard attempted to catch the Brit out to gain an advantage. This led to a near-catastrophic situation as Russell's car went onto the gravel before spinning off and colliding with the barrier, sending him back onto the track helplessly.

Turn six has held a reputation among the F1 community for years now, and fans question the turn even more so now following the modification for high speed. The original minimum speed for the corner was 149 km/h, but after being widened by 7.5 metres, that speed has increased to 219 km/h.

The Spanish driver received plenty of backlash following the collision, a situation we often see after dramatic crashes, whether the driver is in the wrong or not. However, this time, we have also seen former drivers weigh in on the situation, with Timo Glock claiming Alonso knew exactly what he was doing heading into the turn.

Glock claims that Alonso used a grey area to gain an advantage over his rival by braking early when heading into the corner, leading to the following disastrous events. The German used Alonso's veteran status to prove his point, with 380 races and two world championships under the Spaniard's belt.

Fernando Alonso Punished After the Race

This one did not just change how the race ended, however, with a Virtual Safety Car ending the formalities, but also changed the final standings. When the podium celebrations died down, news broke that Alonso and Russell had been called to the stewards as they looked to investigate the crash.

The outcome saw the Spaniard slapped with a 20-second penalty for potentially dangerous driving, which left him in eighth place in the final race standings. Alonso had braked 100 metres early, allowing Russell to catch up. The sudden loss of downforce then led to the Brit losing control of his car.

Despite the penalty, the Aston Martin driver maintains that the outcome was not his goal and that he intended to approach turn six differently on this lap with his Mercedes rival gaining on him.