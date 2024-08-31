Kimi Antonelli has been officially confirmed as Mercedes' new driver for the 2025 F1 season. The 18-year-old will make the move up from F2 to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton next term, but had a debut to forget for his new side when he drove new teammate George Russell's car during free practice one at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Having also completed a free practice session for PREMA ahead of the Formula 2 race in which he will compete this weekend, the young Italian was well-acquainted with his home track. He showed exactly why the Silver Arrows chose to recruit him by completing a rapid first lap that put him top of the leaderboard.

However, on the sixth lap, Antonelli's dream start turned into a nightmare as he lost control coming out of Parabolica corner. It is currently unclear what caused the crash.

The car went sideways before slamming side-on into the barrier. Antonelli emerged from the crash unscathed, with his pride seemingly being hurt worse than any body part. The incident wasn't ideal for Mercedes, though, as the new floor that they had been testing on Russell's car was damaged. Mechanics raced to repair the damage, aware that the issue was going to eat into the time available to the Brit during free practice two.

Drivers' Championship standings (ahead of Italian Grand Prix) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 295 2. Lando Norris McLaren 225 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 192 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 179 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 172

Kimi Antonelli's Huge Crash at the Italian Grand Prix

The incident brought a premature end to Antonelli's first practice session in an F1 car

Antonelli would later apologise to the team for the crash, stating he was keen to use the experience to aid his development. Per Total Motorsport, he said:

"Lesson learned. Unfortunately it ended quite quickly because of the crash. It was quite a big one, around 52g. Really sorry to the team and George for making them work afterwards. Just a mistake by my side, just pushing a bit too much for the conditions, and I should have built the run a bit more progressively."

It didn't take long for the host broadcaster to get a camera on Russell after the incident. Footage of the look of utter disbelief on his face has since gone viral. You can check it out below.

Team boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to land Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the 2026 season - and Mercedes have confirmed that the Russell-Antonelli pairing is only for the 2025 campaign at this stage. Speaking about Antonelli after his spot for next year was announced, Wolff stated:

"Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport. We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process."

Antonelli has had a stellar junior career, rapidly rising through the ranks. After winning the ADAC and Italian F4 titles in 2022 and Formula Regional European Championship in 2023, the Mercedes junior skipped F3 and entered F2 with PREMA this season.

Before he takes his seat in the Mercedes next year, Antonelli has unfinished business in Formula 2. He is currently sitting in seventh place in the drivers' standings, 78 points behind the current series leader, Isack Hadjar. His PREMA team have a similar gap to make up in the team standings, sitting 81 points behind leaders Campos Racing.