George Russell, Hamilton's Mercedes teammate, previously dismissed the idea of Hamilton ever joining Ferrari.

Russell will likely be surprised and questioning the circumstances of Hamilton's move, as he expected them to continue as teammates until 2025.

As Deadline Day came to a close yesterday, it was Ferrari who made the biggest acquisition, securing the stunning signing of Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. It is news that took everyone by surprise and has had certain people eating their words, including Hamilton's Mercedes teammate George Russell, with footage resurfacing where he was adamant this move would never happen.

It was only last summer that Hamilton signed a new two-year deal with Toto Wolff's team, covering the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but clearly all is not what it seems at Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion feeling the need to start afresh with a new team. The 39-year-old from Stevenage will find himself doing a reverse Michael Schumacher in a move that sees him swapping Mercedes for Ferrari, a move that has caught the F1 world by surprise.

Ferrari will be the third team that Hamilton has driven for during his highly successful 14-year F1 career, with McLaren and Mercedes being the other two teams that have been associated with the iconic British racer. Six of his seven championships came under the Mercedes umbrella, and it was a relationship that saw him become the most successful racer of all time.

Not only did people not expect this move to happen right now, it has been something that people have refuted happening in the past, with old footage of a Russell interview coming to light, in which the Mercedes driver can be seen shooting down any possibility of Hamilton joining Ferrari ever.

George Russell's old interview re-emerges

The Brit was adamant Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari never happens

It was eight months ago when Steve Jones found himself interviewing George Russell, with a lovely Monaco back-drop complimenting the exclusive interview done by Channel 4. The presenter proceeded by jokingly asking Russell: "What do you think of Hamilton going to Ferrari? It's happening." This was before he stated he had seen it in one of his visions.

Although the question was merely just Jones joking, Russell made sure to have a reply, responding with: "That won't happen. You read that in the Daily Mail, was it?" Clearly a reference to the infamous relationship the tabloids have with sports in which lies are spread like wildfire. Russell then implied if that were to be a rumour of Hamilton joining Ferrari, then it would be nothing but a lie.

Russell then doubled down on his certainty that Hamilton would never join Ferrari, adding that he is "sure" that it "won't be happening," ending off by saying: "I don't know what would happen before that, but who knows." It is a clip that has aged terribly, but also reinforces the idea that anything can happen, at any time, in any sport.

George Russell will certainly be racking his brains over the next few days wondering why and how this move happened. With the Brit's contract set to run out in 2025, it is probable that he believed that he and Hamilton would certainly be together until the end of that season.

Lewis Hamilton is now set to join up with Charles Leclerc in 2025, replacing Carlos Sainz Jr at the Prancing Horse, who's set to leave at the end of the 2024 season. It sets up Formula 1 for an exciting next few years, with all eyes on Hamilton and the domino effect surrounding his blockbuster move.