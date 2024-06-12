Highlights UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has broken down the superfight between Khabib Nurmagomedov & Islam Makhachev.

Surprisingly, GSP believes Makhachev has a stronger submission game than The Eagle, but believes Khabib is stronger at takedowns and ground and pound.

St-Pierre also believes Makhachev is currently the P4P #1 in the UFC.

Moments after the world-famous Khabib Nurmagomedov turned his back on a perfect UFC career, the spotlight turned to a fellow Dagestani, Islam Makhachev.

After dominating opponents in the Octagon, the lightweight champion has drawn quite the spotlight on himself. Naturally, this has sparked discussion among fans and professionals alike in the fighting world regarding the comparison between the two.

Tristar Gym, a popular YouTube channel that covers all things MMA, recently interviewed UFC legend Georges St-Pierre. During the interview, host Firas Zahabi asked the burning question that's on everyone's mind: "Who would win in a fight between the two Dagestanis, Khabib or Islam?”

GSP on Khabib vs Makhachev

St-Pierre states that he gives his analysis strictly by watching their fights as he has never trained with either Khabib or Makhachev.

"It's hard to say. Khabib might have a more solid game in terms of positioning, in terms of ground and pound, in terms of takedown… On the other hand, I think Makhachev has a better submission game. I think he's more aggressive and more opportunistic on the submission side."

When we think of Khabib Nurmagomedov, we most notably remember his world-class submission skills, especially when tormenting Conor McGregor. It’s interesting to hear Georges St-Pierre favouring Makhachev’s submission game out of the two fighters, which is quite a compliment to Islam’s skills.

Khabib & Makhachev's professional MMA records (as of 12/06/24) Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev Fights 29 27 Wins 29 26 Losses 0 1

As the interview progresses, St-Pierre shifts the discussion from groundwork to comparing their striking abilities. In contrast to the ground game, GSP mentions that Khabib carries more muscle out of the two and therefore packs more power in his punches. On the other hand, Makhachev has a reach advantage, resulting in a more fluid stand-up fighting game.

Whether you agree with the above opinions or not, it’s evident we are in the presence of Hall of Fame fighters. Sadly, however, Khabib and Makhachev have never faced each other professionally inside the Octagon, and never will. However, the pair have spent many hours together, whether that be training or leisurely. Both fighting under the guidance of Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, their dominance of the sport comes from hard work and dedication.

After the passing of his father, Khabib soon after retired from the sport. Although not in the Octagon himself, The Eagle has been an active mentor for Makhachev since and can be seen standing cageside offering support during fights.

GSP Hails Makhachev as P4P #1

Throughout 2024, there have been questions regarding Islam Makhachev’s status as the #1 pound-for-pound contender. UFC CEO Dana White has refused to acknowledge Makhachev as number one, despite recently knocking off heavyweight champion Jon Jones in the rankings.

Whether it’s in White's eyes that Jones is more marketable and sellable than Makhachev, there’s no doubt that the latter deserves the title, and GSP agrees.

"He’s amazing. I think right now he’s the best pound-for-pound because of his last few performances. Just amazing."

Georges St-Pierre's comments come after Makhachev’s most recent title defence against established fighter Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Despite a commanding performance, a post-fight press conference saw Dana White state that Jon Jones was still the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.