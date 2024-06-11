Highlights UFC great Georges St Pierre has weighed into the pound-for-pound debate in MMA.

For the former welterweight king, UFC champ Islam Makhachev is the best fighter in the world right now.

This marries with the UFC's official rankings which place Makhachev at No.1 — above Jon Jones at No.2.

One of the MMA GOATs has weighed into the pound-for-pound debate as former UFC ruler Georges St-Pierre named the best fighter in the UFC right now. The conversation is mostly regarding who deserves the No.1 status — Islam Makhachev who, according to the UFC's own rankings is the best, or Jon Jones, who the UFC boss Dana White advocates for.

Related Dana White Explains Why Jon Jones is P4P No. 1 Over Islam Makhachev Dana White has explained why he thinks Jon Jones should be P4P No.1 instead of Islam Makhachev.

Who is Pound-For-Pound No.1 in MMA?

Georges St Pierre Says Islam Makhachev is the best in the world right now

Islam Makhachev's continued dominance at lightweight, having submitted a game Dustin Poirier in the fifth-round of UFC 302 on June 1, after tallying wins over wins over Alexander Volkanovski (twice), Charles Oliveira, Bobby Green, and Dan Hooker, has seen him command attention as the best fighter the UFC has right now.

But not everyone places him as the No.1 fighter, pound-for-pound. According to UFC boss Dana White, who was speaking to reporters in a post-event scrum after Makhachev maneuvered past Poirier, that mantel actually belongs to Jon Jones for his thrilling light heavyweight run, his hiatus, and how he came back to eviscerate Ciryl Gane.

In a conversation with his long-time coach Firas Zahabi, broadcast on the official Tristar Gym's YouTube channel, St Pierre made it clear he's Team Makhachev.

"He's amazing, and I think he is the best pound-for-pound right now."

St Pierre added that a multitude of reasons place Makhachev at No.1. He said: "Because of his last few performances, just amazing. An amazing showcase of heart, too, because he had a cut on his forehead which gave him a tough time, Poirier pushed the pace to the edge, and I think that fight will make Islam Makhachev even better.

"I think he's already starting to get to that [legend] status because beating Volkanovski and his last two performances are amazing."

This is The Top 15 According to The UFC's Own Pound-For-Pound Rankings

Islam Makhachev ranks No.1 here, too, above Jon Jones

According to the UFC's own ranking system, Makhachev is No.1 — above Jon Jones.

Here's the top-15 list in full:

Islam Makhachev — lightweight Jon Jones — heavyweight Leon Edwards — welterweight Alex Pereira — light heavyweight Ilia Topuria — featherweight Sean O'Malley — bantamweight Alexander Volkanovski — featherweight Max Holloway — featherweight Dricus du Plessis — middleweight Alexandre Pantoja — flyweight Israel Adesanya — middleweight Charles Oliveira — lightweight Tom Aspinall — heavyweight Sean Strickland — middleweight Aljamain Sterling — featherweight

After a brief period away from its home city, UFC returns to Las Vegas for a Fight Night event June 15 at the UFC Apex, before going on the road again for a UFC on ABC show taking place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The month ends with Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon at UFC 303, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Victory for McGregor could see him climb the pound-for-pound list, himself.