Georges St-Pierre has made his pick for the world's best fighter in the UFC right now.

The UFC legend put together an extraordinary run in the market-leading MMA firm as he dominated the welterweight division, won the middleweight championship, too, and scored wins over a who's who of incredible fighters like B.J. Penn, Matt Hughes, and Michael Bisping.

Related UFC Manager Leaks Alex Pereira's Next Opponent Alex Pereira's next UFC opponent leaked as fight manager says Magomed Ankalaev is next.

Georges St-Pierre Picks Islam Makhachev as World's Best

GSP waxed lyrical over Makhachev weeks before champion's return to the Octagon