Will it happen or won't it happen? That has been the question which almost every MMA fan has asked for almost 18 months about the potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall heavyweight unification bout. The Brit, Aspinall, has held the interim heavyweight title since November 2023 but is yet to fight for undisputed gold, mainly down to the fact that 'Bones' has been inactive and doesn't seem interested in facing Aspinall, unless he is heavily compensated for it — to the tune of an apparent $30 million.

In recent months, Aspinall has publicly expressed his frustration at being kept waiting for Jones to sign the contract for the fight. However, the UFC's stance seems very clear: they do not want the Brit to fight anyone else but 'Bones.' The UFC taking this stance means Aspinall is being sidelined despite being fit and prepared, which has naturally caused lots of frustration.

The man whom Aspinall has claimed many times is the GOAT of MMA, Georges St-Pierre, recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and gave the Brit some advice on the challenging situation he currently finds himself in with Jones.