Georges St-Pierre is regarded by many MMA fans, fighters and analysts as the greatest fighter in UFC history, however, his career in MMA's leading promotion could've gone very differently if he hadn't avenged the biggest loss of his career, which was his defeat to Matt Serra at UFC 69 — is arguably the biggest upset in the promotion's history.

St-Pierre and Serra recently came together for a podcast and discussed all things MMA as well as their long and storied rivalry which goes back almost 20 years. As well as discussing those topics, GSP also revealed a strange superstition he had leading into his rematch with Serra which he kept for weeks in the lead-up to the fight.

Georges St-Pierre and Matt Serra's professional MMA records Georges St-Pierre Matt Serra Fights 28 18 Wins 26 11 Losses 2 7

Georges St-Pierre's Bizarre Superstition for Matt Serra Rematch

GSP carried a brick with Serra's name on it in his bag for weeks leading into the fight

Still to this day, Georges St-Pierre's TKO loss to Matt Serra at UFC 69 remains one of the biggest and most shocking upsets in UFC history. The Canadian legend faced 'The Terror' in the first defence of his UFC welterweight title in 2007 and even though GSP at the time, was one of the best pound-for-pound fighters alive, he was outdone by Serra, who was fresh off of winning season four of The Ultimate Fighter, becoming the first Ultimate Fighter winner to win a UFC title.

Suffering such a huge, shocking loss so early into a professional fighting career is enough to end many people's careers and knock their confidence, however, St-Pierre came back from it and became a great of the sport which is incredibly impressive, and bizarrely, he may not have had as much success as he did if it wasn't for a bizarre superstition he deployed during the lead-up to the rematch.

Speaking during his podcast appearance with Serra, St-Pierre revealed his bizarre superstition:

“I wanted to get back and erase that mistake, so the sports psychologist said to me, ‘Georges, you carry a lot of bricks’. So he made me, he wrote (Serra's name on a brick) and made me carry a brick in my training bag with your name on it."

St-Pierre carried the brick in his training bag for weeks during his camp preparing for the rematch with Serra but after a while, the brick was tiring him out both physically and mentally and eventually, GSP got permission from his coach to throw the brick away and he took this as mental relief.