Highlights Georgia qualified for Euro 2024 after beating Luxembourg and Greece in the play-offs.

Football in Georgia has grown rapidly since 2015, with thousands more male and female players registered.

Georgia will face Portugal, Turkey, and the Czech Republic in Group F at Euro 2024.

Georgia have qualified for their first major tournament after finding their way past Luxembourg and Greece in the play-offs to book their place at Euro 2024. Willy Sagnol's side struggled in their qualification group, finishing fourth behind Spain, Scotland, and Norway. However, they secured a place in the play-offs as they won their League C group in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. They have been knocking on the door of qualification for a major tournament for a few years, especially after their narrow play-off final defeat to North Macedonia to book their place at Euro 2020.

Football has grown exponentially in Georgia since the middle of the 2010s, with thousands more male and female registered football players. In fact, from 2015 to 2021, UEFA said:

The number of registered male football players in Georgia rose from 14,676 to 37,600, with the number of female players increasing more than tenfold.

The off-pitch growth of the game has resulted in the European minnows getting a spot at this year's Euros, where key players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be keen to make an impact.

Euro 2024 Group

Sagnol's side were drawn in Group F, which includes Portugal, Turkey and the Czech Republic. They have only faced Portugal once, back in 2008, when they lost 2-0 thanks to goals from Joao Moutinho and Simao. This will be their final game in the group on 26th June. The Crusaders open their tournament against a dangerous Turkey side, who they have not played since 2012. They have a mixed record against this opposition, playing them five times since 2002, losing three, drawing one, and winning one. Georgia's sole victory against Turkey came in a friendly back in February 2007, where David Siradze scored the only goal of the match.

The other opponent in this group is the Czech Republic, who Georgia will play in their second match on 22nd June. They have never faced each other in international football, but the Czech Republic boast an impressive record at the European Championships. In the last five editions of the competition, Czechia have reached at least the quarter-finals on three separate occasions.

Georgia's Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Opponent Venue 18th June 2024 5pm Turkey BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund 22nd June 2024 2pm Czech Republic Volksparkstadion, Hamburg 26th June 2024 8pm Portugal Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Georgia Manager

Willy Sagnol

Sagnol has already overachieved as Georgia manager by guiding the country to their first major tournament in history. The former French defender took over from Vladimir Weiss, who resigned from the role following a heartbreaking defeat to North Macedonia in the Euro 2020 play-off final. Since then, Sagnol has built solid defensive foundations tactically and built a close relationship with his players. After qualifying for Euro 2024 with a penalty shootout victory against Greece, Sagnol said:

It's my greatest achievement as a manager. Three years ago when I decided to take the job, lots of people - even in my close environment - asked: 'Why are you going there?' But now I can say, 'Look, we worked hard and we have achieved something.' As a coach, but also as a man, I'm very glad and happy about it.

Since then, the former Bayern Munich assistant has expressed his desire for Georgia not to play like a small nation at this summer's tournament. Sagnol is ambitious for Euro 2024 and believes that his young, exciting squad has the necessary talent to make it out of the group stage. In the same interview with The Athletic, he assured Georgia fans that "the only thing I can say is we're not going to behave like the little team."

Georgia Career Appointed 15th February 2021 Games 34 Wins 17 Draws 5 Losses 12

Provisional Squad

At the end of May, Georgia revealed their 26-man squad for Germany. There is plenty of attacking flair at Sagnol's disposal, with the likes of Zuriko Davitashvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze and Georges Mikautadze all making the final list. Here is Georgia's full squad outlined below:

Goalkeepers

Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi)

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia)

Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabag)

Defenders

Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava)

Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia)

Solomon Kvirkvelia (Al-Okhdood)

Lasha Dvali (APOEL)

Jemal Tabidze (Panetolikos)

Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese)

Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Giorgi Gvelesiani (Persepolis)

Midfielders

Gabriel Sigua (Basel)

Nika Kvekverskiri (Lech Poznan)

Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz)

Saba Lobzhanidze (Atlanta United)

Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux)

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford)

Levan Shengelia (Panetlikos)

Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Dinamo Batumi)

Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova)

Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante)

Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger AC)

Forwards

Giorgi Kvilitaia (APOEL)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruher SC)

Georges Mikautadze (Metz)

Key Players

Kvaratskhelia is undoubtedly the key man for Georgia this summer. Back in 2017, the winger played first-team matches for Dinamo Tbilisi at the age of 16. After a spell in Russia, he returned home to Georgia in the early stages of 2022, but was scouted by Napoli in the summer of that year. He then played a leading role in winning Serie A in the 2022/23 campaign and has been a consistent performer for his country. In his 30 matches for Georgia, he has scored 15 goals and registered eight assists. In recent times, the Napoli forward has played in more central positions under Sagnol, and he will be key to the Crusaders' chances in the group stage.

Another name worth mentioning is goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Valencia shot-stopper is just 23 and is 6 feet, 6 inches tall. He has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga and has already attracted interest from various European clubs in Spain and in the Premier League. Georgia will most likely be under the cosh in their matches, but they know that their shot-stopper will be up to the task.

Formation and Tactics

Sagnol's preferred formation is a 5-3-2 with the key man, Kvaratskhelia, operating as a second striker with the licence to roam. Not only does this provide freedom for the full-backs to get forward, but it also protects an ageing backline that lacks pace. Captain Guram Kashia plays in the middle of the back three due to his lack of mobility and is the country's most-capped player. Lasha Dvali and Saba Kvirkvelia are likely to play either side of Kashia, and although they are quicker than the captain, their technical ability is limited.

This back three picked up clean sheets against Luxembourg and Greece in the play-offs, but they have not been tested against elite opposition on too many occasions. Due to their technical and physical limitations, Sagnol will employ a low block in most games to stop the opposition from making dangerous transitions that could hurt the backline. With Otar Kakabadze and Levan Shengelia providing the width and Kvaratskhelia the creativity on the counter-attack, Georgia are capable of pulling off an upset or two at this summer's tournament.

Predicted Lineup (5-3-2):

Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Shengelia; Chakvetadze, Kvekveskiri, Kochorashvili; Zivzivadze, Kvaratskhelia.

Euro 2024 Kit

Macron supplied Georgia with new kits in March 2023, as part of a two-year cycle in which they receive new threads. As a result, Georgia's next kit is set to come out in March 2025, so they will use their 2023 kits as the shirts of choice for Euro 2024. The home jersey has red crosses at the top and bottom of the shirt, with the number of the player in the middle. On one side of the cross is the Macron logo, with the Georgia badge on the other. It is a simple design with a "dye-sub dot pattern on both the front and the back." On the website, Macron describe the shirt as having "alternating shades of red and white to give the garment a traditional style."

The away kit has a slightly more subtle dot pattern on the front and back. The shirt has different shades of black with a bright red collar. Macron described the jersey as having a "bold, stylish look", and it could prove to be one of the more popular Euro 2024 kits.

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets to watch Georgia at the Euros in the group stages have already sold out. The ticket sales to watch the nation play in their first major tournament began on 15th April on the UEFA Euro 2024 ticket portal, with supporter groups gaining priority. You can create a ticketing account on UEFA's website if last-minute tickets for Euro 2024 become available.

If Sagnol's side make it through to the knockout stage, supporters can attempt to buy tickets in the sale that opens on 23rd June. There will be thousands of Georgia fans in Germany this summer, and they will be one of the most passionate groups of supporters at the tournament. After they qualified for Euro 2024, their fans invaded the pitch in Tbilisi to celebrate the historic moment.

How to Watch on TV

Georgia fans who can't get tickets inside the stadium will be able to watch Euro 2024 on TV. In the UK, 51 games will be shown on ITV and the BBC. This includes Georgia's opening game against Turkey, which will be broadcast on BBC One at 17:00 BST - three hours before Portugal play the Czech Republic. Sagnol's team will then play the Czech Republic on BBC One again, this time at 14:00 BST, before they finish the group stage against Portugal on ITV. This match will take place at the same time as the other game in the group. GFB will be UEFA's Georgian broadcast partnership, while fans in the United States of America can watch all three matches live on Fox Sports and FuboTV.

How to Watch Georgia at Euro 2024 on TV Date Kick-Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 18th June 2024 5pm Turkey vs Georgia BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 22nd June 2024 2pm Georgia vs Czech Republic BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 26th June 2024 8pm Georgia vs Portugal ITV, STV, ITVX, STV Player

