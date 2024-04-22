Highlights Georgia leads in NFL draft picks, with 25 in the last two years under Kirby Smart's coaching.

Brock Bowers, a top TE prospect, is expected to be taken in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft.

Other Georgia players like Javon Bullard and Ladd McConkey offer solid NFL potential.

Another year, another stacked Georgia draft class.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has shown yet again that he is the standard for recruiting and coaching NFL talent, as 11 of his players have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Smart has had a staggering twenty-five players taken in the last two NFL drafts (both in years following national championships for Georgia), which is the most in the NFL over that span.

Smart set the record for most NFL players drafted from one school in one draft in 2022, with fifteen, and has had at least one first round selection in every draft since he has been the head coach at Georgia (except 2017), creating a consistent pipeline of elite NFL talent not seen since the legendary 2001 Miami Hurricanes.

In a draft known for quarterback prospects, Georgia is offering players at the other positions, each one with the potential to start in the NFL. While Georgia has been known for defensive talent in recent years, its biggest prospect for this year's draft is a skill position player, tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers is one of three projected first rounders for Georgia among a talented group of players.

With Georgia's recent dominance coming second to none, how does their 2024 draft class look?

Related How the 2001 Miami Hurricanes Changed the NFL Draft With 38 Draft Picks The 2001 Miami Hurricanes had 38 players who would become NFL Draft picks, including an incredible 17 first-rounders spread across five drafts.

Brock Bowers (TE)

Brock Bowers was a star at Georgia for three seasons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Projected to be selected in the 10-15 pick range, Brock Bowers has wowed seemingly everyone who has seen him play at Athens. In a draft class with fewer quarterbacks, he would likely go in the top five, as he is arguably the most talented player in the draft and far and away the best option at his position.

Brock Bowers Career Stats Year Games Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2021 15 56 882 14 2022 15 63 942 10 2023 10 56 714 7

Veteran NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper has Bowers projected to go 10th overall to the Jets, where he could be the missing piece for an offense that is still in need of weapons for Aaron Rodgers next season.

With Bowers' combination of skill, speed, blocking, toughness and size, any team would be lucky to have him, and his similarities to 2023 rookie sensation Sam LaPorta means his potential is sky-high.

Amarius Mims (OT)

Mims was ranked fifth among OTs in Production at the Combine

At 6'7" and 340 pounds, Mims is the ideal height and weight for an NFL offensive lineman and currently projected to go late in the first round in most mock drafts; GIVEMESPORT projects him to go 24th overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

Amarius Mims 2023 Stats Category Mims PFF Grade 75.5 Run Block Snaps 125 Pass Block Snaps 161 Sacks Allowed 0 Hurries Allowed 1 QB Hits Allowed 0

Mims also has a wingspan of over seven feet (86 and 3/4 inch), the largest recorded at this year's combine and just a quarter inch shorter than two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is nicknamed the "Greek Freak" in part because of his absurd length. If your wingspan matches that of a guy who's considered lengthy even in a league full of seven-footers like the NBA, you're going to have the length advantage in every matchup in the NFL.

Mims also boasts above average hand size for a tackle, making him a mismatch for every defensive lineman he would face in the NFL. However, lack of starting experience is an issue, as he only played in 21 games in college.

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: 2 Weeks To the Draft Edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

Ladd McConkey (WR):

McConkey caught 2 TDs in Georgia's 2022 National Championship

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

With thirty-nine games played, wide receiver Ladd McConkey has a lot of experience to pair with his back-to-back national championships. While he is a bit on the smaller side at 6'0" and 185 pounds, McConkey makes up for that with his crisp route-running ability and impressive 4.39 speed, which he puts on display from out wide as well as inside from the slot. That versatility is another reason he might be graded a little better than he otherwise might have been.

McConkey has been a reliable receiver during his time at Georgia and is expected to go early in the second round or late in the first, the latter of which is where GIVEMESPORT projects him to go, as the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs further bolster their receiver room by selecting McConkey with the No. 32 overall pick.

Other Notable Bulldogs in the 2024 NFL Draft Class

Kamari Lassiter, CB

Projected to go in the beginning to middle of the second round, Kamari Lassiter had a great career at Georgia, getting significant playtime in all three seasons he was at Athens.

Lassiter is a smart corner but has scored lower in some of the athletic grades. He is ranked as GMS' fifth-best corner prospect and 34th-best overall prospect and is projected to go 42nd overall to the Houston Texans in our most recent mock.

Javon Bullard, DB

Javon Bullard is projected to be drafted toward the end of the second round after starting two seasons at Georgia. Bullard is an athletic safety who can slot right in to any NFL team with needs in the secondary as an instant impact player.

What makes him such an intriguing prospect, is that while he can play the deep safety role very well, he has also shown an affinity for playing slot corner, which would be a huge asset considering the rapid rise in importance of that position. GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft has the speedy safety going 51st overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Other Georgia players who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft include:

Tykee Smith (DB)

Daijun Edwards (RB)

Sedrick Van Pran (C)

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (WR)

Zion Logue (DL)

Kendall Milton (RB)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.