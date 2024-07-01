Highlights Georgia's Euro 2024 squad are set to receive a life-changing amount of money for their efforts this summer.

Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili promised millions should the team qualify from Group F and even more money if they beat Spain.

Willy Sagnol's men defeated Portugal 2-0 to secure a spot in the last 16 but were eliminated by Spain.

Georgia's Euro 2024 heroes are set to receive a life-changing sum of money for their efforts during this summer's competition. Under manager Will Sagnol, this year's tournament marked the first time that the Crusaders had qualified for a major international tournament.

Led by stars such as Giorgi Mamardashvili and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the 74th ranked team in the world upset the odds to qualify from their group, consisting of Portugal, Turkey and Czech Republic, before being knocked out by a rampant Spain. However, thanks to their historic achievement, the players are expected to be the recipients of a cash windfall worth close to eight-figures.

Georgia's Euro 2024 Squad to Receive £8.4m

The payment will be made by a former Prime Minister

Stating his intentions at the start of the tournament, Georgian billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili announced that he would pay the squad a total of 30m Georgian lari (£8.4m) if they were able to qualify from Group F. This would amount to approximately £323,000 per player, although this doesn't account for what the coaching staff could receive.

Georgia were able to secure their place in the last-16 in their final group game, beating a much changed Portugal 2-0. The win saw them finish on four points, allowing them to progress as one of the four best third-placed teams. After the game, the former politician released a statement congratulating the players on what he described as 'their greatest victory.'

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kvaratskhelia's goal against Portugal was the fifth-fastest goal in EURO history at 94 seconds.

Ivanishvili is a man with prominent power in the country. A former Prime Minister who served between October 2012 and November 2013, the 68-year-old founded the Georgian Dream political party which still rules today. He currently holds the position of honourary chairman. It is believed that Ivanishvili has a net worth of £3.87bn, according to Forbes. The BBC also reported that certain members of the Georgia squad spoke out against the Dream Party in April.

What's even more incredible is that the players could've doubled their money, as Ivanishvili promised to do so should the team overcome Spain in the round of 16. However, they were thwarted by one of the favourites to win the entire tournament.

Georgia's Euro 2024 Campaign

Tournament was the nation's first

It was a summer that will live long in the memory for all Georgian supporters. Going into the tournament, Willy Sagnol's squad was the worst ranked in the competition, with not much expected from the debutants.

Positive signs were there in the team's opening game against Turkey. Despite losing the game 3-1, Georgia played some wonderful, free-flowing counter-attacking football that troubled the Turks on more than one occasion. This was followed by a 1-1 draw with Czechia.

In a game they had to win to qualify, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shone as his side surprised Portugal to win 2-0 and advance to the next phase of the competition. There they met Spain and momentarily looked like causing another upset as they took a shock lead.

Unfortunately, the pressure from Luis De La Fuente's men was too much, and Georgia succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to eliminate them from the competition. Nevertheless, the future looks bright for the Jvarosnebi.