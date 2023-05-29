There were plenty of celebrations in Bayern this weekend as both the men and women’s teams won their respective league titles.

The men’s side won the Bundesliga on Saturday (May 27) with a 2-1 victory against FC Köln, leapfrogging Borussia Dortmund after their title rivals dramatically drew 2-2 with Mainz.

Proceedings on Sunday (May 28) were more straightforward for the women’s team, who thrashed Turbine Potsdam 11-1 to finish two points above Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Both sets of players celebrated on the pitch at FC Bayern Campus after the rout against Potsdam, before the party continued at the Munich Marienplatz.

Thousands of fans crammed into the square as their heroes came onto the balcony above them.

Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Tuchel and Lina Magull were among those who spoke to the crowd.

England star Georgia Stanway, who moved to Bayern Munich at the start of the season, was also handed the microphone for a special rendition of Sweet Caroline.

Georgia Stanway sings Sweet Caroline at Bayern Munich title celebrations

Master of ceremonies Stephan Lehmann singled Stanway out in the crowd, before asking her to sing her “favourite song”.

The midfielder then took the microphone and launched into Sweet Caroline, holding a bottle of beer in her other hand.

Magull, who scored eight goals for Bayern this season, joined Stanway to sing the latter half of the song.

While the 24-year-old Stanway delivered the song with much gusto, it’s fair to say her singing left a lot to be desired for. She admitted this herself, writing on Twitter: "Starting and ending the season with Sweet Caroline…. I promise it didn’t sound that bad in real life!"

Check out the moment for yourself below.

Georgia Stanway impresses during first season at Bayern Munich

Stanway spent seven years with Manchester City, winning one Women’s Super League title, three FA Cups and three Conti Cups.

She decided to try out a new challenge in Germany last year, signing for Bayern before scoring twice during England’s victorious run at Euro 2022.

Stanway hit the ground running at her new club, scoring six goals and setting up three more in 21 Frauen-Bundesliga games.

She was the hero during Bayern’s group stage match against Benfica in the Women’s Champions League, scoring twice in the dying minutes of the game to give her side a dramatic 3-2 win.

Stanway is again expected to be a crucial part of Sarina Wiegman’s England squad at the Women’s World Cup this summer.