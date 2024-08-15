Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter has now agreed to join Brighton & Hove Albion after the Premier League side activated his release clause, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

After Leeds failed to gain promotion to the Premier League, some of their key stars have headed for the exit door this summer. Crysencio Summerville has already departed, joining West Ham United, and Rutter could be the next player to seek a fresh challenge.

The attraction of playing in England's top flight could be too difficult for Rutter to turn down. The likes of Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, and Rutter all stuck around when Leeds were relegated to the Championship, but they won't want to be playing in the second tier for too long.

Georginio Rutter Agrees Brighton Move

He will leave Leeds for £40m

According to Plettenberg, Brighton activated Rutter's £40m release clause, and the Leeds forward has agreed to make the move to the Seagulls. Rutter has agreed to join with immediate effect, while his medical could take place in the next three days...

"Understand that Georginio #Rutter has now agreed to join Brighton with immediate effect 22 y/o versatile striker from Leeds, strongly wanted by @OfficialBHAFC bosses and Fabian Hürzeler. Verbal agreement is done now. Details to be clarified today. Medical could follow in the next 72 hours. Brighton will activate £40m release clause as per @David_Ornstein and confirmed. Now the player’s decision has been made. #LUFC."

Leeds supporters will be disappointed to see another player depart just a few weeks before the end of the transfer window, but it's always a huge risk when having release clauses in the contracts of their players. Rutter was undoubtedly one of Leeds' best players last season, so it's no surprise he's gained a move to the Premier League.

Georginio Rutter - stats vs Leeds' 2023/24 Championship squad Output Squad rank Goals 6 6th Assists 16 1st Shots per game 2.94 5th Key passes 82 2nd Successful take-ons 127 1st

Despite the disappointment of losing Rutter when the Championship campaign has already begun, receiving £40m for him will allow them to find a replacement. The window slams shut in just over two weeks time, and there's no doubt Leeds will need to replace both Summerville and Rutter if they want to achieve promotion.

Leeds Keen on Burnley's Manuel Benson

He could be Summerville's replacement

According to reports, Burnley winger Manuel Benson has been identified as a target for the Yorkshire club this summer. The Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, and Leeds could now make a play to bring in Benson before the deadline.

The tricky winger could be a natural replacement for Summerville, but with Burnley knowing Leeds have plenty of cash after selling two of their stars, it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

All statistics courtesy of FBref