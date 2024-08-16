Georginio Rutter is set to undergo his medical with Brighton after a £40million deal with Leeds United was "all done", according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Whites were rocked when Brighton tabled a big bid for the French forward, triggering his release clause just hours before it expired and were left fighting to keep him at the club.

However Rutter made the decision to return to the Premier League after an excellent season in the Championship last time around, with manager Daniel Farke revealing that Leeds were planning for life without him after he said his emotional goodbyes to players and staff on Thursday morning.

Georginio Rutter Set for Brighton Medical

Long-term contract agreed

According to Sky Sports journalist Plettenberg, Rutter is now set to undergo a medical with the Seagulls "in the next minutes" ahead of his move to the seaside club.

Rutter has agreed a long-term contract at the AMEX Stadium and will move for a £40million fee, joining Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Charlie Cresswell in completing permanent moves away from Elland Road.

Farke's squad has take a major hit this summer with Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Cody Drameh, Jamie Shackleton and Ian Poveda all allowed to leave at the end of their contracts, while Jaidon Anthony and Connor Roberts returned to their parent clubs after loan spells.

Georginio Rutter - stats vs Leeds' 2023/24 Championship squad Output Squad rank Goals 6 6th Assists 16 1st Shots per game 2.94 5th Key passes 82 2nd Successful take-ons 127 1st

Leeds have had a busy summer of incoming transfers also as the 49ers look to rebuild the squad following the raft of departures.

Joe Rodon has made his loan move permanent from Tottenham while Alex Cairns and Jayden Bogle have joined permanently and Joe Rothwell has completed a loan switch from Bournemouth. Max Wober has also returned to the squad following a loan spell away in the Bundesliga last season with Borussia Monchengladbach.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Georginio Rutter got more assists in the Championship last season (16) than any other Leeds player.