Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter has been 'worse than disappointing' this season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.The young attacker came with a lot of expectation, but he's failed to deliver so far.

Leeds United news - Georginio Rutter

Rutter signed for Leeds from German side Hoffenheim for a club-record fee of £35m, according to The Athletic.The 21-year-old, of course, arrived for a significant fee considering his age, so the fans at Elland Road had every reason to be excited with their new signing in the January transfer window.However, the French forward has started just one Premier League game since his move to England and has played a total of 242 minutes, according to FBref.The Yorkshire club were involved in a relegation battle last campaign, narrowly avoiding the drop, and they now face a similar task this term.Signing a young, unproven player with a lack of Premier League experience for a club-record fee didn't make a lot of sense at the time, when they possibly needed a player who was able to do an immediate job, rather than a future prospect.There's no doubt Rutter has the talent and potential to become a star one day, but he might not be the player they need in a battle to avoid being relegated to the Championship.

What has Jones said about Rutter?

Jones has suggested that Rutter has been 'worse than disappointing' this season and he wouldn't be surprised to see him leave on loan in the summer transfer window.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It never seemed an obvious solution but it's been worse than disappointing. If they go down maybe he’ll begin to become useful but if they stay up I get the feeling he will be going out on loan in the summer."

What's next for Leeds United?

If the worst does happen and Leeds are relegated, then you'd imagine a large percentage of their squad will be considering moves away from Elland Road.However, many of them haven't exactly performed to the level required to stay in the Premier League, so it might not be easy for them to find a new club in England's top flight.With West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur up next, Sam Allardyce's men now face two crucial fixtures in their fight to avoid the drop.It's now a chance for some of the Leeds squad who have struggled this season to stand up and be counted.