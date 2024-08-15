Georginio Rutter is set to leave Leeds United and join Brighton after saying goodbye to his teammates, Daniel Farke has confirmed.

The French forward started the opening Championship game of the season which ended 3-3 against Portsmouth, but now looks set for a move to the Premier League after the Seagulls triggered a £40million release clause just hours before it was due to expire.

Rutter has now agreed personal terms to quit Elland Road just 18 months after joining from Hoffenheim in a club-record deal, and manager Farke has confirmed that despite the club's best efforts to keep him he will be leaving in the coming days.

Georginio Rutter to Move to Brighton

£40m release clause triggered and player has agreed move

After struggling to see the pitch in his first six months at Elland Road, Rutter became a key member of the squad under Farke and registered a team-high 16 assists in the 2023/24 season.

That form has seen him become a target for Brighton, who had a £30million bid rejected earlier in the transfer window. But the Seagulls have now returned with a £40million bid which took the situation out of Leeds' hands, and they have convinced the player to make the move.

But while a deal isn't completely done yet, Farke has confirmed that he expects confirmation to come in the next 48 hours after Rutter said his goodbyes on Thursday morning.

I expect that he will leave. It's not in our hands anymore. To be honest the news came more or less during our preparation for the game yesterday, early afternoon. Georgi was aware, I was aware, the players are not stupid, they were aware. It was a bit difficult. "Fair play to Georgi he didn't rule himself out for this game. He said he needs to sleep overnight on it but he wants to help and be involved in the game so credit to him. "But this morning was a pretty emotional morning as he has more or less said goodbye. I can't confirm anything yet because it's just done when it's done and all is signed, but he has said goodbye in a pretty emotional way to each and every staff member and each of his teammates. "I expect in the next 24-48 hours it will be confirmed officially so at the moment I'm pretty sure we will be without him from today onwards."

Georginio Rutter - stats vs Leeds' 2023/24 Championship squad Output Squad rank Goals 6 6th Assists 16 1st Shots per game 2.94 5th Key passes 82 2nd Successful take-ons 127 1st

Leeds United Handed Boost for Rak-Sakyi

Sheffield United loan 'hits snag' at last hurdle

In some more positive news for Elland Road fans, Leeds have been handed a boost in their bid to strengthen their attack after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's loan move to Sheffield United "hit a snag".

The 21-year-old winger looked set for a move to Bramall Lane but some paperwork has not been signed on his side of the deal, which has sparked worry that he may be having second thoughts.

Leeds had a £15million bid rejected by Crystal Palace as they don't want to sell him permanently, but the club could now look to return to agree a loan bid with the door open after losing Rutter unexpectedly.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.