The Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate has been one of the spectacles of modern football. Both are undoubtedly among the greatest players to have ever played the sport and the concept of both enjoying their absolute prime years at precisely the same time has subsequently birthed one of the greatest rivalries sport has ever seen.

To the question of who stands higher in the rankings, some will say Messi, others may say Ronaldo. However, the truth is, both stars, particularly at the peak of their powers, were incredibly adept at tearing apart defenses, piece by piece. Many of history's greatest defenders have spoken of the quality of these two forwards, including Italian legend, Georgio Chiellini.

The former Juventus icon had previously given his best advice on how one could approach the nightmarish task of defending against Messi or Ronaldo, which led to some interesting revelations.

Chiellini: How to Stop Messi and Ronaldo

The Italian admitted one was perhaps easier than the other

Speaking to Eurosport Italia, via the Daily Mail, Chiellini admitted that the role of a defender had changed drastically over the years, with defenders requiring a better understanding of their role and their opponent. He said:

"In the last few years the role of the defender has been re-evaluated. "Everyone has to be good at understanding their role. Experience helps you to read certain situations better and make less mistakes in terms of behavior. Knowledge of the opponent is essential, too, individually as well as the team."

To illustrate his ideas, the World Cup and Euros winner used Messi and Ronaldo as examples:

"How do you mark Cristiano Ronaldo? You try not to leave him alone, don’t let him shoot on his right foot. And Lionel Messi? Just make the sign of the cross"

Ronaldo has placed himself in debates with his Argentinian rival for a reason - his track record of achievements and incredible goal-scoring numbers have been other-worldly at times. In fact, the Portuguese talisman is swiftly closing in on a remarkable 1000 career goal tally, which few in the sport's history have come even close to matching.

Nonetheless, Chiellini insists that marking him tightly and ensuring he has as limited time and space on the ball as possible should reduce his impact on the game. Of course, this advice is coming from one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, and is something easier said than done.

However, Chiellini also implied that marking Messi was simply out of question. Even marking him tightly, as one could attempt to do with Ronaldo, would do little in minimizing his influence on a game, and words like this coming from a defender as proven at his craft as Chiellini really demonstrate the levels in quality Messi possesses.

The Pisa-born man isn't the first to make such claims about Messi either. Former Barcelona man, Gerard Pique, who played with both of the aforementioned greats, previously hinted at something unique at work beyond human understanding as he gave his opinion on the debate while speaking to Corriere dello Sport:

It was always different. Cristiano was the best of humans, Leo does not belong to this planet. I saw him train every day doing amazing things, there will be no other with his speed of thought. He arrived at the age of thirteen and played in the same way both in the academy and with the first team."

Chiellini Still Prefers Ronaldo in the Debate

The defender heaped praise on his former teammate's mentality

Chiellini may have no viable solution to stopping Messi, but when asked recently on the Overlap on his "final" opinion in the debate, the centre-back still opted with his former teammate, Ronaldo. He said:

"We cannot say for me, who is better, Messi or Cristiano. But if I have to pick one, for a final, Cristiano. "I love to play with Cristiano. And I saw when the game is more difficult, he raises his level of performance."

The two later reunited at Juventus and featured together on a total of 55 occasions. Indeed, Ronaldo's unwavering determination has been a key to his success and this mentality that Chiellini has witnessed in action first-hand has gone on to inspire millions around the world.

