Despite a brief stint at Old Trafford, Pique was impressed enough by Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand to include them in the team.

Multiple Barcelona legends featured in the team, including Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

Gerard Pique enjoyed a brilliant career. Having emerged through Barcelona's fabled La Masia academy, the centre-back left for pastures new in 2004 when none other than Premier League juggernauts Manchester United came knocking.

He only managed to chalk up 23 appearances for the Old Trafford outfit between his signing date and when he left three years later. A loan stint at Real Zaragoza beckoned for the 2006/07 season, and he completed his sensational homecoming in the summer of 2007 – and the rest, they say, is history.

Pique went on to become one of the most decorated players in the history of the beautiful game, totting up 616 games for Blaugrana. Along the way, he had the pleasure of playing with some of the best players to ever grace the turf – but who does he cherish his time with the most?

Recently, the one-time World Cup winner sat down with talkSPORT to run through his ultimate XI from his former Barcelona or Manchester United teammates. For each position, Barcelona-born Pique was tasked with choosing a player from either side.

Gerard Pique's 'Ultimate' XI Between Former Man Utd and Barcelona Teammates Position Player Club Games played with Pique Goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar Man Utd 11 Right-Back Carles Puyol Barcelona 159 Centre-Back Rio Ferdinand Man Utd 12 Centre-Back Nemanja Vidic Man Utd 6 Left-Back Jordi Alba Barcelona 398 Central-Midfielder Andres Iniesta Barcelona 421 Central-Midfielder Paul Scholes Man Utd 8 Central Midfielder Xavi Barcelona 312 Right-Wing Lionel Messi Barcelona 506 Striker Wayne Rooney Man Utd 13 Left-Wing Pedro Barcelona 270

Goalkeeper: Edwin van der Sar (Man Utd)

Games played with Pique: 11

Pique chose Edwin van der Sar over Victor Valdes who, incidentally, played for both clubs during his career. The Dutchman was a popular figure around Old Trafford circles during his 266-game stay thanks to his ungodly shot-stopping ability, imposing frame and ability to keep the Red Devils in games at such important times.

Standing at 199cm tall, Van der Sar often filled the vacant space between the posts and, throughout his Premier League career, became a beloved great. Pique may have only played alongside the now Ajax CEO on 11 occasions – but that was enough for the Spaniard to understand how brilliant he was.

Right-Back: Carles Puyol (Barcelona)

Games played with Pique: 159

“I have to go for Carles Puyol. He was like a brother to me.”

Pique had the choice of Gary Neville or Carles Puyol – but, to little surprise, picked the Barcelona man. Across 159 games played together, the centre-back duo enjoyed success aplenty. Puyol had the versatility to also play on the right-hand side of the defence and his collection of three Champions League makes him a solid pick.

Neville, for all of his trophies and success at Old Trafford, is second choice for Pique, but isn’t helped by his lack of game time next to the Barcelona icon. Puyol, on the other hand, enjoyed much more time and, subsequently, much more success next to Pique.

Centre-Back: Rio Ferdinand (Man Utd)

Games played with Pique: 12

Opting for the humble approach between himself and Rio Ferdinand, Pique chose the latter – and it’s by no means a bad pick. The Englishman had all the tools to be a golden centre-back, with his ball-playing ability - coupled with his brute force – making him one of the greatest defenders to grace the English top tier.

He was a mainstay in one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever sides next to Nemanja Vidic – and together, they formed the bedrock of the Old Trafford defence for years, and they struck ample fear into some of the best strike partnerships in the world.

Centre-Back: Nemanja Vidic (Man Utd)

Games played with Pique: 6

Picking between Javier Mascherano, a Barcelona cult hero, and Nemanja Vidic, one of the best centre-backs in Premier League history, is an onerous task. For Pique, he chose the former based on his stature purely as a centre-back. The latter, however, endured spells in central midfield – and that may have blurred Pique’s vision when deciding.

“It’s a tough one. I would say Nemanja Vidic as a centre-back. Mascherano was very good also in the midfield.”

A no-nonsense defender of the highest order, Vidic embodied everything about Manchester United’s glory and may not have received the plaudits he deserved, especially when playing alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Left-Back: Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Games played with Pique: 398

Compared to Manchester United hero Patrice Evra, Pique opted for Barcelona’s Jordi Alba – who is still playing to this day, albeit for Inter Miami. Alba, who racked up 459 games for the Camp Nou outfit and 398 alongside Pique, is a fantastic left-back who is just as good going forward as he is at defending.

“Jordi Alba because he won a lot of titles with me.”

When choosing between Evra and Alba, Pique pointed towards the fact that he won a litany of titles alongside him. The pair enjoyed plenty of silverware together in Spain – but he would be remiss to think that is the only reason why he was chosen.

Central-Midfield: Andres Iniesta (Barcelona)

Games played with Pique: 421

Pique’s first midfield option goes to Andres Iniesta. Not only is the Spaniard’s longevity commendable, but his overall impact on the sport cannot go unnoticed. A midfield general at club level – but also on the international stage with Spain – Iniesta set the benchmark for those that followed thanks to his innate composure when in possession.

“Iniesta is top, top one. I would say he made me be a World Cup winner because he scored the goal in the final.”

His importance to his side’s consecutive successes at domestic and European level, often alongside partner in crime Xavi, is up there with the very best – and he’ll forever be remembered as one of the best Spaniards to ever lace his boots.

Central-Midfield: Paul Scholes (Man Utd)

Games played with Pique: 8

The conversation surrounding Paul Scholes’ stature among some of the greatest midfielders involves Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard – but he still makes Pique’s ‘ultimate XI’ after not being able to decide between the Englishman and the aforementioned Xavi.

Able to put a ball on a six pence for his teammates, Englishman was undervalued at international level, having racked up just 66 appearances for the Three Lions, but that wasn’t the case at Old Trafford. Chalking up 155 goals and 82 assists in 716 games for Manchester United, the pale-faced maestro was technically sound and was subject to lacing the odd scorcher in the top corner.

Central-Midfield: Xavi (Barcelona)

Games played with Pique: 312

Barcelona’s midfield magician, Xavi, completes quite a formidable midfield trio – and as we know, wherever Iniesta is, his compatriot isn’t too far away. As a pairing, they formed the Barcelona engine room for many years and were the epicentre of some of their greatest ever sides.

Xavi himself combined his technical nous with his high footballing intelligence to become one of the greatest La Masia graduates, going on to lift an incredible 32 trophies during his lengthy stay with Blaugrana. The Catalan-born ace, now manager of the club, has Barcelona running through his veins and will forever be remembered as one of the best midfielders of his generation.

Right-Wing: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games played with Pique: 506

Having to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the questions that many professionals try to answer, given the respective careers they have both woven over the years. It was simple enough for Pique, however, who didn’t need to give an explanation before stating his answer: “Lionel Messi.”

The dainty Argentine has forged an incredible career – but his best days came at Barcelona. Over 778 games for the Spanish juggernauts, he scored an eye-catching 672 goals and provided a further 303 assists, with him still considered as one of the best footballers in 2024. Ronaldo may feel hard done by not to be included, but Messi, in Pique’s eyes, was on another level.

Striker: Wayne Rooney (Man Utd)

Games played with Pique: 13

When tasked with choosing between Wayne Rooney at Manchester United and Luis Suarez at Barcelona, the former Spain international opted for the Englishman, labelling him as ‘incredible’ in his pomp.

“I would say Wazza. Rooney, at his prime, was incredible.”

Rooney, the Old Trafford club’s highest-ever goalscorer, was a tenacious talent and announced himself on the stage with a memorable three-goal haul against Fenerbahce in the Champions League. Not only was he potent in front of goal, but the forward was technically sound and one of the greatest Englishmen to ever play the game. There was no doubt that Suarez was incredible for Barcelona, but Rooney’s status at Manchester United pips him for Pique.

Left-Wing: Pedro (Barcelona)

Games played with Pique: 270

Naming him the ‘most undervalued’ player during Barcelona’s glory days, Pique chose Pedro over Manchester United winger Nani. The Portuguese was blessed with trickery and hard-work, but the fleet-footed nature of Pedro’s game makes him a solid choice.

“Pedro was the most undervalued player that we had, and I think that he was an incredible teammate.”

With pace to burn, Pique’s compatriot was a dangerous threat on the flank, terrorising full-backs up and down Spain during his Barcelona days. Not the most prolific in front of goal, the now Lazio ace scored just shy of a century of goals (99) across 321 games – but his best work was intangible when standing up and beating players.