Gerard Pique, despite ensuring to include a duo of Premier League legends, snubbed Real Madrid and Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo when naming his ultimate seven-a-side team of footballers of both new and old.

In his post-retirement years, rather than turning to the usual routes of punditry or coaching, the 102-cap Spain international formed the Kings League – a seven-a-side league that differs from traditional football regulations.

The likes of Barcelona royalty Ronaldinho and Neymar, Premier League icon Sergio Aguero and the cultured journeyman, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, have all featured in the Barcelona-based league since its inception in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pique is Barcelona’s highest-scoring defender in Champions League history (16).

But none of the above quartet, who can all be considered greats of the beautiful game for their respective careers at the top, were included in Barcelona-born Pique’s ultimate seven-man side.

While speaking to Sky Sports Football in March 2024, Pique – widely considered as one of the best centre-backs in Champions League history – named his dream seven-a-side team that he’d like to see link up at his self-made Kings League. "My formation would be 3-2-1 because it's the one that I think works better for the King's league format,” the four-time Champions League winner prefaced.

In goal, he opted for none other than Iker Casillas with himself, Manchester United hero Rio Ferdinand and his fellow countryman Carles Puyol, whom he won the 2010 World Cup title alongside, being stationed in his three-at-the-back system. He said: "I would choose Iker Casillas in goal. The three in the back I would say [Carles] Puyol, Rio Ferdinand and myself."

The Spanish duo of Andres Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas is the make-up of Pique’s seven-a-side engine room. Across his career for both club and country, Pique played alongside them 421 and 149 times, respectively.

"Then in the midfield I would say [Andres] Iniesta and Cesc Fabregas."

At the top of his seven-man team, Pique opted for none other than eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, who is commonly revered as one of the greatest football players of all time. The now-37-year old insisted: "Up front, Leo Messi."

When quizzed whether former rival Cristiano Ronaldo ever came into consideration, Pique let out a wry smile and simply replied: "I have to choose one striker Leo and Cristiano, I decide for Leo." You can watch Pique's full selection below: