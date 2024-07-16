Highlights Gerard Pique played under both Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola during his career.

The former Barcelona & Manchester United man explained the differences between the two greats.

Pique won the Champions League under both managers in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2015.

Pep Guardiola and Sir Alex Ferguson are often considered two of the greatest managers to ever grace the beautiful game. In the realms of top-level football, gifted players and managers are continuously compared in conversations when trying to establish who is the greatest of all time - a debate that often goes unsolved.

Few players in football history have been fortunate enough to have been coached by the former Manchester United legend and the current Manchester City boss, but one player is able to provide context on the differing styles of the Premier League greats. Gerard Pique first played under Ferguson at Manchester United before making the switch to Barcelona under the tutelage of Guardiola. Read on, as GIVEMESPORT recalls the iconic Spanish centre-back's thoughts on how his compatriot and the Scot differ on the touchline.

Pique at United under Sir Alex Ferguson

The Spaniard had four years in Manchester

Pique, who hung up his boots in 2022, began his career with his native Barcelona. Emerging through the ranks of La Masia between 1997-2004, he was spotted by Manchester United. Initially a defensive midfielder, he impressed and moved to United's academy in 2004 before quickly progressing into Ferguson's first-team, entering the fray in place of John O'Shea twice before earning his first league start in March 2006.

While his early United career saw top performances with the youth team, earning him a new contract, his first team exploits were admittedly limited. He went to Real Zaragoza on loan in the 2006-07 season and ultimately enticed Barca to re-sign him with a promising La Liga stint at the Aragonese club.

Gerard Pique's Manchester United Statistics Appearances 23 Goals 2 Clean Sheets 11 Honours 3

Success with Pep

Pique won a host of trophies during his time at the Camp Nou

Pique's return to United at the end of his loan saw him make nine league appearances during the 2007-08 season and even earned a Champions League winner's medal for formative showings in that term's victorious campaign. However, the young defender signed a four-year contract with Barcelona in May 2008 and kick-started an excellent spell with his boyhood team.

Pique thrived at Barcelona, and stayed at Camp Nou for a glory-filled 14 years. In that time, he played alongside some of the finest talents football has seen in Xavi, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, and of course, Lionel Messi - while winning 31 major club titles in his 616 all-competition games. These include nine La Liga trophies and three UEFA Champions League titles as well as a slew of Spanish domestic trophies.

Under Pep Guardiola from 2008-2012, Barcelona were particularly tactically astute, and imposed a wrath of 14 honours (a club record) that included three straight La Liga titles of 2008-09, 2009-10 and 2010-11, as well as the Champions League pair from 2008-09 and 2010-11.

Gerard Pique's FC Barcelona Statistics Appearances 616 Goals 53 Champions Leagues 3 LaLigas 9

Key Difference

Pique noticed a change in styles between Fergie and Pep

In a visit to talkSPORT's show in March 2024, Pique spoke about the differences within a career that saw service for both Sir Alex and Pep Guardiola, who ultimately arrive as two faces on either side of a pretty decorated Manchester coin. The former defender revealed that Pep was more of a coach at the time, while Ferguson took on an imposing yet respectable out-and-out manager role.

"At that time it was very different. But not the style, it was more the position of Pep in Barcelona and Sir Alex as Manchester United. Obviously it was the last years of Sir Alex and first years of Pep. Pep didn't have the power that Sir Alex had in Manchester United. Sir Alex was more like a manager than just a coach. "Guardiola was just a coach at Barcelona. So Sir Alex, to give you an example maybe, some training he was not even there at the pitch, he was more focused on the game day, making the team, these kind of things. (...) Pep Guardiola, when he arrived, he was very young and he really wanted to control everything and his role was different to Sir Alex's."

Pique's insight is particularly interesting given the stages of respective careers he saw both figures at. However, despite the binary nature of wanting to compare and contrast, the two great managers did have some common ground. Pique continued:

"They had similarities with the speech, because both of them they are true motivators and they know how to really engage the team so they can perform. "But also, related to tactics, I'd say both were brilliant. Knowing exactly what the team needs in order to attack and defend in every game because the situations are different. They knew how to do it."

All things considered, if it was down to Pique, he claimed that he adapted to Guardiola's style a lot better than he did Sir Alex's, yet that makes complete sense - given the both of them shared a Barcelona ideology which is deeply rooted in the soil of the very region itself.

Statistics from Transfermarkt.