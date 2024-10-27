Retired Spanish defender Gerard Pique has gone viral this week after boldly predicting a 4-0 victory for Barcelona over Real Madrid. With goals from Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and a double from Robert Lewandowski, the former Barca center-back's forecast proved accurate, as the Catalan giants stopped their rivals from matching their La Liga unbeaten record.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Going into the game, Real Madrid were on a 42-game unbeaten run in the league, and they needed to avoid defeat to Barcelona to equal the record.

“We will win today. Looking at the latest results and how we are getting there, there are many chances of taking the 3 points. Today we’ll win 4-0," Pique told Jijantes, as per Barca Blaugranes. In a pulsating second-half, Barcelona put Carlo Ancelotti's side to the sword, and after the full-time whistle was drowned out by boos from the Santiago Bernabeu, Pique was quick to spell out his pride on social media.

After the statement victory, which saw his former side go six points clear at the top of the La LIga table, the 37-year-old wrote:

"We are unique. They can never be like us. With all the young people of the Farmhouse. What a recital. What pride."

A 4-0 prediction for any game is bold, but making such a claim ahead of an El Clasico shows remarkable confidence. Pique’s faith not only highlights his deep connection to the Catalan club, but also reflects the impact Hansi Flick has had on the team this season.

Since his summer arrival, the German has adapted to Spanish football like a duck to water. Though Barcelona won the La Liga title just two seasons ago, Flick has revitalised the team’s style, bringing back flashes of their glory days. With the entire squad firing on all cylinders, and financial tempests slowly but surely fading, it truly feels like the real Barcelona is back in business.