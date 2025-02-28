Former Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has suggested a huge rule change in football. Having taken a keen interest in the entertainment of supporters - and setting up the King's League as a result - the Spaniard's proposed law change could be the end of bore draws.

The King's League is a seven-a-side football tournament founded by the 38-year-old, which kicked off in March 2023. Pique's aim with the competition is to keep fans entertained and engaged, which is exactly where he's coming from with his new idea for the laws of the wider sport.

The retired defender is keen to get fans value for money

With ticket prices always on the rise for loyal fans, Pique thinks it's time each and every supporter is rewarded with excitement in every game they attend. Speaking to former Spain international teammate Iker Casillas on his new podcast, the World Cup winner proposed a huge change he would make to current laws (per The Sun):

"It can't be that you go to a football stadium, spend €100, €200 or €300 and the match ends 0-0. "Something needs to change. One proposal to consider would be that if the match ends 0-0, the teams would score zero points."

Many fans would likely be in favour of this suggested tweak to the current model, which sees any draw result in one point for each side. Pique added: "The match would open in the 70th minute," with both teams looking to secure a goal to guarantee at least a single point from the match.

Going one step further, the King's League founder also commented that he feels the sport would improve with no draws at all: "Maybe there are no draws. Why not? In baseball and basketball there are no draws. You go to a game, and it ends with a draw and the feeling is, 'Who won?'"

Clubs who sometimes set up to keep things tight at the back and hold on to a goalless draw against certain opposition would be forced to be more open and willing to attack. Pique believes there is a fear in the game to change long-standing regulations: