A video has been doing the rounds on social media over the past 24 hours which appears to show Gerard Piqué refusing to let Frenkie de Jong sit next to his girlfriend during a Barcelona match last season.

However, it should be mentioned that the video was taken last year as Pique has since retired from professional football, which he confirmed at the end of 2022 after playing his final game for his boyhood club against Almeria in November.

The video involving the former Barcelona teammates was captured on camera and the incident started when De Jong asked Pique to move along so that the pair could sit together, however, the Spain World Cup winner stubbornly refused to and remained in his seat.

De Jong was taken aback by Pique’s behaviour, and he gave a light-hearted reaction to his fiancée, who saw the whole incident.

Video: Pique refuses to move for De Jong and his girlfriend

Will De Jong ever join Manchester United?

De Jong, who was subject to a summer move to Manchester United, has been in good form for Barcelona this season and has made 32 appearances for the Spanish giants in all competitions, playing a key role in his side’s rise to the top of LaLiga, where they are currently nine points ahead of Real Madrid.

The video caused different reactions from various users on Twitter as some even insisted that the Dutchman should join Manchester United, who was Erik ten Hag’s primary target in the summer transfer window, however, the move did not materialise as the 25-year-old wanted to stay in Barcelona.

The Man United Twitter account UtdFaithfuls got involved as they jokingly tweeted that De Jong should make the summer switch to Old Trafford with the caption saying United would not treat him disrespectfully like Pique, who was on the books at Old Trafford between 2004-2008, did.

The latest episode involving Pique further shined the limelight on the 36-year-old because a few days ago, the former footballer was embroiled in a disagreement as he and his new girlfriend were asked to leave a restaurant in Barcelona because its owner was reportedly a Shakira fan.

Pique and Shakira, who is a Columbian singer and songwriter, announced their break up back in June 2022 after an 11-year relationship between the pair.