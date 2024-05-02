Highlights Arsene Wenger tried to sign Gerard Pique before his Man United stint, having already snapped up Cesc Fabregas from Barcelona.

Pique revealed Wenger also attempted to sign Lionel Messi, who stayed at Barcelona, paving the way for his eight Ballon d'Ors.

Arsenal's pursuit of Pique and Messi shows Wenger's keen eye for talent, with the stars both going on to have incredible careers.

Gerard Pique may have made his first steps in his professional career at Manchester United, but the Spaniard has revealed that he and another Barcelona legend nearly signed for another Premier League club first, in the form of Arsenal.

Having been part of the famed La Masia academy as a youngster, Pique took the risk to make the switch to Old Trafford in 2004. The defender would go on to make 23 appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson before returning to Catalonia in 2008. In his short and underwhelming spell, the now-37-year-old still walked away with one Premier League and one Champions League title whilst serving as an understudy to Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

However, it appears as though the World Cup winner's career almost went down a very different path. One that would've seen him competing with the Red Devils rather than representing them.

Pique 'Almost Signed' for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger wanted to bring the teenager to North London

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live on Thursday, Pique revealed how the Gunners came close to securing his signature, but that their previous deal to sign Cesc Fabregas scuppered any chance of a move. The former European champion claimed:

"The first was Cesc [moving to Arsenal]. The summer before I left to Manchester United. Then, Arsene came to sign me. "At that time, Arsenal didn't want to get into a big fight with Barcelona because they had already taken Cesc. At that time. "They were trying to arrive at a deal with Barcelona and it took more time than what we wanted to. Manchester United arrived and said 'we want you.' Let's take a decision right now and I decided to go there.

Interestingly, the year that Pique completed his move to the North-West of England was the season after Arsenal had completed their historic invincible season. Despite the prestige that joining that squad would've had, the centre-half's decision to join their rivals paid off, as the Gunners would not win another league title for the remainder of Pique's career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gerard Pique is one of three players to win consecutive Champions League titles at different clubs (Man United 2008, Barcelona 2009).

It was not just the defender who the legendary French manager was after though. In fact, as confirmed by Pique, Arsenal attempt to steal Barcelona's crown jewel too.

Related Gerard Pique Names Combined 11 From Man Utd and Barcelona Teammates Lionel Messi and Paul Scholes both feature in Gerard Pique's combined XI, made up of past Man United and Barcelona teammates.

Arsenal Attempted to Sign Messi

The Argentine would go on to win eight Ballon d'Ors

Later in his discussion with Guillet Ballague, Pique confirmed long-standing rumours that Wenger had tried to sign Lionel Messi. The former Barca skipper revealed:

"It is true that later on I think that Arsene tried to sign Messi. He didn't have a chance."

Unsurprisingly, even at that young age coaches at Barcelona were aware of just how talented the diminutive teenager was and how good he could become.

Wenger himself has also spoken of the fact he tried to sign the Inter Miami man during this period too. When asked during a press conference, the Frenchman denied that the deal fell through because he refused to buy the forward's parents a flat but instead cited Messi's reluctance to leave Spain as the biggest factor. This makes the 2022 World Cup winner one of the biggest what-ifs in Wenger's career. Of which there are many.