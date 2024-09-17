Key Takeaways There have been a plethora of legendary German sides over the years.

Bayern Munich have dominated, completing continental trebles in both 2013 and 2020.

However, Bayer Leverkusen, who went unbeaten during the whole campaign, and Dortmund have also excelled.

In a footballing world seemingly focused on financial wealth, and power and using every loophole under the sun to win the hardest competitions in the world, German football is typically a breath of fresh air. With passionate fans, laws stopping dictators running in and taking advantage and some of the best players in the world, it's built a strong reputation.

Naturally, there have been a plethora of clubs in the nation that have dominated their competitions, most notably Bayern Munich. From winning the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal to conquering Europe in the Champions League, some have had the composure – which often comes from experience – to walk away victorious.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine greatest German club sides of all time. Although the list is dominated by Bayern Munich, three other sides have had legendary seasons, including one during the recent 2023/2024 campaign. No one can believe it happened.

Ranking Factors

How they performed - They had to win trophies to be included.

They had to win trophies to be included. Quality of players - Whether the players they had are now seen as legendary.

Whether the players they had are now seen as legendary. Style of play - Whether they were exciting to watch with free-flowing football.

Best German Club Teams Ever Rank Team Season 1. Bayern Munich 2019/2020 2. Bayern Munich 2012/2013 3. Bayern Munich 1973/1974 4. Bayer Leverkusen 2023/2024 5. Borussia Dortmund 1996/1997 6. Hamburg 1982/1983 7. Bayern Munich 2000/2001 8. Bayern Munich 2013/2014 9. Borussia Dortmund 2011/2012

Related All Bundesliga Winners in the Competition's History GIVEMESPORT looks at all 13 teams to win the German top flight since its creation in 1963.

9 Borussia Dortmund

2011/2012

To begin with, Borussia Dortmund has always seemed to be the 'younger brother' of Bayern Munich in recent years. They've come close, but always faltered at the final hurdle. However, that was not the case during the 2011/2012 campaign, with Jurgen Klopp's side producing a stunning double.

Finishing eight points ahead of rivals Bayern Munich, they never looked out of control as Robert Lewandowski – one of the best strikers in the world – led from the front with 30 goals. They tasted more success by destroying Bayern Munich 5-2 in the DFB-Pokal final, which completed an unforgettable campaign.

Season Details Honours Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal Manager Jurgen Klopp Top Goalscorer Robert Lewandowski (30)

8 Bayern Munich

2013/2014

When Pep Guardiola took over as Bayern Munich manager in the summer of 2014, expectations were high. Unsurprisingly, one of the greatest coaches of all time met them with ease, dominating the domestic competitions in his first campaign in the country.

Finishing 19 points ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Bayern also beat their bitter rivals in the DFB-Pokal. They also tasted continental and worldwide success in competitions which they qualified for due to winning the previous Champions League. The only downside is that they could not bring home UEFA's greatest competition in 2014, losing to Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Season Details Honours Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup Manager Pep Guardiola Top Goalscorer Mario Mandzukic (26)

7 Bayern Munich

2000/2001

On paper, Bayern's 2013/2014 side is probably better than their 2000/2001 team. But football is not played on paper. By winning the Champions League, the side at the dawn of the new millennium have been ranked higher, as they became feared by every European side.

It was their first European Cup in more than 25 years, with the final performance adding to the drama. They beat Valencia on penalties after a 1-1 draw, whilst the Bundesliga title race was just as dramatic. They scored a stoppage-time equaliser away to Hamburg on the final day of the campaign to win the title, despite Schalke initially thinking they had won the competition.

Season Details Honours Bundesliga, Champions League, DFL-Ligapokal Manager Franz Beckenbauer Top Goalscorer Giovane Elber (21)

6 Hamburg

1982/1983

Hamburg might be rotting in the lower depths of German football now, but that never used to be the case, with their 1983 European Cup triumph living long in the memory. They won the Bundesliga after finishing level on goal difference with Werder Bremen, and during the campaign, they equalled the record of suffering no home losses in a 34-match Bundesliga season.

It was a feat the club had also accomplished under Ernst Happel in the previous season. That was naturally impressive, but it turned even better when a strike from Felix Magath saw Hamburg beat Juventus 1-0 in the European Cup final. Legendary.

Season Details Honours Bundesliga, European Cup Manager Ernst Happel Top Goalscorer Horst Hrubesch (20)

5 Borussia Dortmund

1996/1997

Borussia Dortmund suffered Champions League heartbreak in 2024, losing 2-0 in the final to Real Madrid. Their modern-day mission was to replicate their legendary 1997 side, which – despite finishing third in the Bundesliga – is seen as one of the greatest German sides of all time for conquering Europe.

Winning it for the first and only time in their history was a memorable moment for everyone at the club. Two strikes from Karl-Heinz Riedle, combined with an effort from Lars Ricken, saw them beat Juventus 3-1 in the final, truly placing them at the top of Europe's elite. The underdogs became the champions.

Season Details Honours Champions League, Supercup League Position 3rd Manager Ottmar Hitzfeld Top Goalscorer Stephane Chapuisat (16)

4 Bayer Leverkusen

2023/2024

Close

Cemented in history. Bayer Leverkusen are the only side to ever go unbeaten in a Bundesliga season, becoming German champions for the first time in their history during an incredible campaign in 2024. Their streak, which is one of the greatest unbeaten runs of all time, left everyone shocked.

Guided by Xabi Alonso, they continually defied the odds with countless last-minute winners, which saw them reach the Europa League final and also win the DFB-Pokal. Florian Wirtz was the main man as their creative force, whilst Victor Boniface finished as their top goalscorer with 21.

Perhaps providing a perfect end to the story, the squad remained together for the 2024/2025 campaign, despite Alonso being linked with a move to Liverpool and all their key men being connected with some of the best clubs in the world.

Season Details Honours Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal Manager Xabi Alonso Top Goalscorer Victor Boniface (21)

Related 10 Longest Unbeaten Runs in Europe's Top 10 Leagues Leverkusen recently broke the record for the longest unbeaten streak in the history of Europe's top 10 leagues, but their run has now come to an end.

3 Bayern Munich

1973/1974

Gerd Muller is one of the greatest strikers of all time. So when you imagine what he was like at his best, it's easy to see how Bayern Munich completed the double in 1974. With the legendary attacker scoring 43 goals in all competitions, Bayern Munich never looked out of control.

In the Bundesliga, they finished one point clear of Borussia Monchengladbach, whilst – in the European Cup – they beat Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the final replay after initially drawing. Muller scored twice that match, epitomising his importance to the team during an unforgettable era.

Season Details Honours Bundesliga, European Cup Manager Udo Lattek Top Goalscorer Gerd Muller (43)

2 Bayern Munich

2012/2013

Some of the greatest moments in the Champions League have involved Bayern Munich. This included the 2013 final, where Arjen Robben scored an 89th-minute winner to win the competition for his side against bitter rivals Dortmund. He was named Man of the Match for his efforts.

With Jupp Heynckes as manager, Bayern Munich completed the continental treble for the first time in their history. Everything clicked, as they finished 25 points clear of Dortmund in the league table and beat Stuttgart 3-2 in the DFB-Pokal final. Stunning in every sense, no one could truly believe it.

Season Details Honours Bundesliga, Champions League, DFB-Pokal, Supercup Manager Jupp Heynckes Top Goalscorer Thomas Muller (23)

Related Thomas Muller Net Worth and Salary (2024) Revealing the net worth, as well as the current salary of Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller.

1 Bayern Munich

2019/2020

However, Bayern Munich's performances during the 2019/2020 season has seen them ranked as the best club side in German football history. The campaign was a new experience for all the wrong reasons. The Bundesliga was put on hold due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, whilst the Champions League was played in Portugal behind closed doors from the quarter-final onwards.

It meant their celebrations were delayed domestically, but the party could begin when they conquered Europe. In the quarter-finals of the competition, they produced one of the biggest shocks of all time to destroy Barcelona 8-2, before, in the final, Kingsley Coman scored the only goal as they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0. Treble winners again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robert Lewandowski was the firm favourite for the 2020 Ballon d'Or, but it was dramatically cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.