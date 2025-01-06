SSV Reutlingen footballer Luca Meixner has tragically passed away at just 22 years old. The German midfielder was found dead in his bed over the festive period, his club have announced this week. Having come through the ranks at the club, Meixner spent his entire career at Reutlingen and broke into the first-team at the fifth-tier side in 2021.

He went on to play over 100 games for the side and scored six goals in that time. The news was broken by Reutlingen via a statement on Instagram.

Reutlingen's Statement

They broke the news via an emotional post

The devastating news was broken over the weekend by SSV Reutlingen. They revealed Meixner had been found on December 27. Via quotes shared by The Sun, the German club said:

"Last weekend we received the terrible news that our player Luca Meixner died unexpectedly on Friday, December 27th at the age of 22. The entire SSV family is deeply saddened and stunned. "His teammates, all committees and employees mourn with Luca's bereaved family and our thoughts are with his family, friends and companions. We ask that the privacy of Luca's family be respected during this difficult time."

At the time of writing, the cause of death is currently unknown.

Clubs throughout the German football pyramid have begun sending their condolences to the team and to Meixner's family following the tragedy. Sonnenhof Grossaspach, a side who compete against Reutlingen in the fifth division have reached out, saying: "Our heartfelt condolences and lots of strength in this difficult time."

Meixner last played during Reutlingen's final match at the start of December before their mid-season winter break. He played 86 minutes in a 1-1 draw. The club are currently 10th in Oberliga Baden-Wurttemberg, the fifth tier of German football, with 25 points after 20 games.