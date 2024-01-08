Highlights Football legend Franz Beckenbauer has sadly passed away today at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer was a key player for the German national team and Bayern Munich, winning multiple honors and three Champions League titles.

He was a pioneer of the modern sweeper role and is widely regarded as one of the best footballers the world has ever seen.

Football legend Franz Beckenbauer, widely regarded as one of the finest defenders to ever grace the beautiful game, has passed away today, aged 78. Affectionally nicknamed 'Der Kaiser', Beckenbauer was capped by the German national team on a whopping 103 occasions and was a mainstay for Bayern Munich during an array of their glory days, in which saw them yield three Champions League titles.

He also won numerous other honours during his illustrious career and reached the peak of his career in 1974 as he captained his nation to World Cup gold before repeating the same exact feat as boss in 1990. The central defender enjoyed a long career as a player, emerging as a brute force in the Bavaria youth system in 1964, with him known as an old head on young shoulders.

A bonafide icon of the sport, Beckenbauer oozed elegance and dominance in abundance and has been credited as the mastermind behind the modern sweeper role – also known as ‘libero’. Tributes from the world of football has begun to flood in as pundits, managers and players alike come to terms with such a tragic loss to, inarguably, one of the best footballers the world has ever been witness to.

More to follow…