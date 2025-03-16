When searching through the archives of English football history, there is a plethora of world-class talent that has come from the shores of the nation where the beautiful game as we know it was founded. Despite underperforming on the international stage, having only acquired a single World Cup in the nation's history, England's individual quality of footballer across all generations has included some of the best players in the world.

Due to the level of talent produced, it is admittedly quite difficult to select a top 10 English footballers list of all time. However, in 2023, German SPORTBILD released a list of their rankings for the greatest English players ever, and, as expected, some controversial names were left missing.

Biggest Names Missing

England legend Wayne Rooney was shockingly absent from this list

The most notable omission from this list that left football fans in confusion when reading this list is the legendary Manchester United and England forward, Wayne Rooney. In 2015, Rooney set the record as England's top goalscorer of all time, finishing his career on a record of 53 goals before Harry Kane broke that record following his retirement. Rooney is considered by many to be comfortably one of the greatest talents ever produced and is an icon of the Premier League, so it is a shock to not see his name feature on SPORTBILD's list.

Another surprising exclusion from this ranking are the three midfielders who are often compared as the greatest English midfielders of all time: Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes. This English midfield trio are revered as some of the greatest midfield players of all time, but could never quite function properly on the pitch for the Three Lions as easily as it seemed on paper. Neither of these three make this list, which will calm the obvious storm that would emerge between Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United fans, but nevertheless, it does come as quite a shock considering their individual talent.

Harry Kane is also unlucky to miss out on this list. His trophy cabinet may not live up to some of the others, but his goalscoring abilities and overall talent as a footballer are good enough, at the minimum, to be pushing for a spot in the top 10. Scoring 213 Premier League goals in 320 appearances, Kane is the second top goalscorer in the history of the Premier League. He is also currently on 69 for England, 16 clear of second-placed Wayne Rooney as the nation's top goalscorer ever.

SPORTBILD's Rankings

Sir Bobby Charlton ranked as England's greatest-ever player

Having said that, despite the controversy of some names not present on the list, the top 10 rankings that SPORTBILD had divided on were not exactly a poor bunch of players. Coming in at tenth on this list was the great Sir Geoff Hurst, who became the first player ever to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, winning England their only international accolade in history. Next up was Paul Gascoigne, who was a fan favourite in England for his engaging personality and mesmerising ability, dribbling past opponents at ease and scoring goals of pure beauty.

In eighth position was Jimmy Greaves, who was one of the greatest goalscorers ever seen in English football. He still holds the record for the most goals in English top-flight football history, with 357 goals scored, while also possessing the record for the most top-flight golden boots won, winning the accolade six times. Another legendary English striker, Gary Lineker, is the next pick at seventh, who was known for his predatory nature in the penalty box and prolific finishing, scoring 331 goals in 654 appearances.

Above Lineker was another top striker in Alan Shearer, who holds the record for the most goals scored in Premier League history, with 260. He was known for his variety of finishes, striking the ball so cleanly with either foot and attaining a bullet of a header. In fifth was the legendary winger Stanley Matthews, who possessed the ability to weave in and out of challenges at ease, leaving fans in awe at his ability, and was the first player ever to win the Ballon d'Or.

Then at fourth place was English football icon David Beckham, who played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan. He was best known for his outstanding accuracy and bend on his crosses into the box and was one of the best set-piece takers in the world. Then tanking in at third is the first and only goalkeeper to make this list, Gordon Banks, which is understandable for his brilliance. Considered by many as the best British goalkeeper of all-time, remembered for his iconic wonder save against Pele in the 1970 World Cup, Banks' reflexes and agility were a sight to behold.

In the penultimate spot in this list is the captain of the 1966 World Cup-winning team, Bobby Moore, who is idolised as one of the greatest defenders to have ever graced the sport. His reading of the game was exceptional, and his leadership skills, both off and on the field, were a driving force behind England's success. Then, ranking in as SPORTBILD's greatest English footballer of all time, is Sir Bobby Charlton. A truly unique footballer for his time, Charlton won the Ballon d'Or in 1966 and was a legend for Manchester United, scoring 249 goals in 789 appearances. He is regarded by many as England's best-ever footballer and is an icon of the British game.