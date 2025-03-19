Summary Karius found brief success with Schalke, making important saves in his debut but struggled in later games.

Despite criticism from media, Schalke's manager stands by Karius as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Karius must maintain composure and replicate strong performances to revive his career in Germany's second division.

Wherever Loris Karius has ventured since 2018, the weight of his past has followed him. The former Liverpool goalkeeper may never fully escape the shadow of his disastrous Champions League final performance against Real Madrid, and his return to football with Schalke has once again sparked doubts about his abilities after an impressive debut.

After being without a club from July 2022, Karius was signed by Newcastle on a free transfer that September. However, he made only two appearances for the Magpies before becoming a free agent once again in 2024. In January this year, he chose to join Schalke as Justin Heekeren’s understudy, though he had to wait until late February for his first appearance.

Since then, Karius has played three matches for the 2. Bundesliga side, and the German media have weighed in on his performances. While he initially showed signs of shaking off the rust, his most recent outing against Hannover saw him slip back into old, troubling patterns.

Related What German Media Are Saying About Loris Karius After he Makes Schalke Debut Karius made his first professional appearance in a year - and the German media have had a lot to say about his performance.

German Media React To Loris Karius' First 3 Schalke Games

It's been a mixed start for the 31-year-old

It seemed that Karius had dusted off the cobwebs instantly by making a string of important saves during his 1-0 debut victory over Preussen Munster, which included a double save in the last minute to deny Niko Koulis and then David Kinsombi.

Across his 90-minute display, the VfB Stuttgart academy graduate made a total of five saves – four of which (80%) were from inside the box – while he also completed three punches and a 45% (14/31) pass accuracy. You can watch his highlights below:

Since then, however, Karius has struggled to maintain consistency despite some promising moments. In his latest outing against Hannover, which ended in a 2-1 defeat, the 31-year-old faced heavy criticism. While German outlet Kicker was relatively forgiving - acknowledging his heroics in his previous two appearances and suggesting that a potential foul may have played a role in his costly 88th-minute error - other media sources were far less sympathetic.

Karius made two saves throughout the 90 minutes, but his last-gasp errors resulted in Ruhr 24 rating his performance a measly 5/10, as they harshly wrote:

"Loris Karius: Alert when running out against Ngankam. He also made a spectacular save from a long-range shot by the Hannover attacker. Otherwise, thanks to Schalke's solid defensive work, he was not tested this time – until Rochelt and Nielsen completely turned the game in the visitors' favour. The 1-2 defeat is entirely his fault."

Bild were also critical of the shot-stopper, adding: "The former Liverpool player's form seems to be trending down a bit. While he was the match-winner against Munster (1-0), Karius looked worse in Berlin (2-1) when Hertha equalised. And on Friday evening, he punched a shot wide of a Hannover corner."

The Positives For Loris Karius

Manager Kees van Wonderen appears set on keeping the German as his first-choice

While the media remain uncertain about Karius in the early stages of his Schalke stint, his manager has shown no such hesitation. Dutchman Kees van Wonderen has been steadfast in his decision to make Karius his number one. Following the defeat to Hannover, he reaffirmed that the 31-year-old remains his first-choice goalkeeper for the time being. He said, as per Bild:

"I'm not someone who moves back and forth - that's not an issue at the moment."

And, considering that Karius has saved 82.3% of the shots he's faced over the last three games, as well as the fact he boasts the record of diffusing 29% of the big chances he has come up against, there's certainly no reason for anyone at Schalke to hit the panic button just yet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In contrast, former number one goalkeeper Justin Heekeren boasts having saved just a mediocre 64.5% of shots on goal and just 19% of the big chances he has faced.

The reality, however, is that Karius has far more to lose than to gain, and if he hopes to revive his career in Germany’s second division, he must replicate the composure he displayed in his first two matches. His next opportunity to do just that comes after the international break as Schalke face Furth in the league.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore (correct as of 19/03/2025)