Harry Kane has been accused of disappearing in big games for Bayern Munich by the German media, despite his scintilating start to the 2024/25 season. The Englishman moved to the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2023, leaving Tottenham Hotspur after an incredible run with the Premier League club. In search of his first taste of silverware, he decided to venture away from England and joined Bayern.

Considering his impressive form with Spurs over the years, there was always a risk that moving to a new environment could upset the apple cart and hurt Kane's prospects in front of goal, but that has been far from the case. While Bayern uncharacteristically went the entirety of the 2023/24 season without winning any trophies, the forward himself was in sublime form.

He's continued his hot streak this time around and has recorded 14 goal contributions in just seven games to kickstart the campaign. He's broken Erling Haaland's record of the fastest time it took to register 50 goal contributions in the Bundesliga, doing so in just 35 games. Despite that form, the German media aren't too impressed with Kane and he's been slated in the press.

Kane's Been Accused of Struggling in Big Games

It came after Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen

While Kane has been in red-hot form to start the new season and he's one of the best strikers on the planet, German newspaper Bild haven't been impressed with his performances in important games for Bayern. Following his side's 1-1 draw in the league against reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen, the German newspaper slammed the Englishman for his failure to deliver when it matters.

"Lots of effort, too little success. Harry Kane is hanging around alone up front. What good are three goals against Kiel if he doesn't even get a shot on goal in a big game like yesterday? "Fairness dictates we shouldn't unleash the Kane-can't-win-a-title curse now. Especially since he had to leave injured."

The criticism is something that has been aimed at Kane in the past. During his time with Spurs, he failed to win a single trophy and underperformed in the Champions League final they reached when they were beaten by Liverpool. He has also been accused of going missing for England in major tournaments too. Despite that, there's no denying how good he's been overall for Bayern. Former Bundesliga star and ex Premier League manager Paul Lambert hit out at the comments. Speaking to TalkSport, he said: "Dear, oh dear. He scores goals like they are going out of fashion.

"

There aren’t too many better at scoring goals than him. I think it’s a low blow, you can’t say he’s not performing."

Kane's Time in Germany Has Been Solid

His team may not have won anything but he's been on fire

In 2023, Bayern spent £100m on Kane and while the fee was a bit of a gamble for a forward who'd just turned 30 years old, his performances on the pitch quickly made up for it. His debut season in Germany was a frustrating one overall, with Bayern losing their grip on the Bundesliga title as Leverkusen stormed to their first ever league triumph.

They also failed to win any other piece of silverware, but the Englishman shone individually. He finished as the top scorer in the league and at the time of writing, he's scored 54 times for the team in just 52 games. On top of that, he's recorded 17 assists as well, bringing his total goal contributions to 71 in 52 matches. That's an absurd return. Now, he just needs to lead his team under the brightest spotlights.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 01/10/2024