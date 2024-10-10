Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been criticised by the German press after announcing his new role as the global head of soccer at Red Bull. The 57-year-old, who led the Reds to their first Premier League title in three decades, revealed that he would be taking on the challenge on social media, with his start date believed to be January 1st, 2025.

Klopp's decision to link up with the sports conglomerate has already gone down poorly with Borussia Dortmund fans, as it means their former boss will work closely with divisional rivals RB Leipzig. However, it's not just the Yellow Wall who have hit back at the Champions League winning manager, as his new move has also drawn complaints from the local media.

Klopp Accused of Following the Money

The German has also been labelled as being 'fake'

The general consensus surrounding Klopp's decision is that he has shown a lack of loyalty to Dortmund, the club where he made his name and was beloved by supporters. Footage even showed the charismatic coach being cheered by sections of the Wembley crowd as recently as the 2024 Champions League final between his former club and Real Madrid.

The Sun quoted German outlet Der Spiegel, which savagely stated that Klopp has tarnished his legacy as "the normal one" and has instead decided to "follow the money." This was elaborated further by T-Online, which claimed:

"His deal with Red Bull destroys his image as an impeccable man and goes against what fans say he stands for. To many, it seems as though Klopp has made a pact with the devil. "He has torn down his own monument in an instant. His reputation as a charismatic icon of German football is severely damaged, leaving many in disbelief. Perhaps this man does not love football as much as he always claimed."

In an even more outrageous putdown, journalist Gunter Klein took to social media to say that the former manager was 'as fake as his teeth,' and that his claims that he needed time to re-energise following his Anfield departure should win acting awards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has never lost to RB Leipzig in his management career.

What Klopp's New Role Entails

The German will work with all Red Bull-affiliated teams

As part of his new job, which will get underway in the new year, Klopp will also work with Leipzig's sister clubs, such as RB Salzburg - who are coached by the 57-year-old's former assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, New York Red Bulls, and Brazilian club Red Bull Bragantino. It has not yet been confirmed if he will also oversee any development at Leeds United, in which the energy drink brand also owns a minority stake.

It has been suggested that RB will tap into the German's extensive knowledge, built up over the years, and that he will oversee the "strategic vision" across all the football clubs. This will involve him mentoring the group's coaches and helping with its worldwide scouting operation and recruitment policies.