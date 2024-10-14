A sluggish affair between two European powerhouses with chances at goal scarce on both sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Germany, with Jamie Leweling‘s debut goal enough to seal all three points against the Netherlands.

Ahead of the Nations League A Group E clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, the crowd set the tone early, paying homage to their four “legends” of the game in Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer, who have all recently retired from international football.

With a new age of German football now breaking through, 23-year-old Jamie Leweling made his senior international debut, coming in to replace the injured Deniz Undav who was the hero in their last outing against Bosnia and Herzegovina with his brace, and Angelo Stiller also making his full debut, after having come on as a substitute for Robert Andrich in the same fixture. There was also history made when Oliver Baumann was handed his first cap at 34-years-young, becoming the nation’s oldest debutant since the turn of the century, and the oldest ever German goalkeeper to achieve such a feat.

The home side – in front of a raucous Munich crowd - thought they had gotten off to an emphatic start when Leweling, who plays his club football with VfB Stuttgart, found the back of the net within the first two minutes of play - and with just his third touch at senior international level - after Serge Gnabry nicked the ball off of Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven’s attempted clearance. However, after a lengthy VAR referral, with Italian referee Davide Massa being sent to the monitor to take a further inspection, Gnabry was deemed – albeit harshly - offside in the previous passage of play which saw the ball initially arrive at the Spurs defender’s feet, seeing the goal ruled out.

In a first-half display of dominance by the Germans, it was Leweling again who had the best chance to open the scoring, with his shot at goal in the 27th minute being cleared off the line by the Netherlands skipper Stefan de Vrij, before Tim Kleindienst’s close effort followed in quick succession after a defensive error by Van de Ven.

The Netherlands attempting to play out from the back was almost their downfall in the first half, with a blind attempt of an outside-the-boot pass from Quinten Timber intended for van de Ven quickly intercepted by Gnabry with the effort once again sailing just wide of the post, but they would go into the second-half level at 0-0 despite failing to test Baumann’s goal.

A flurry of half-time substitutions from both sides saw the game come to life a little bit more in the second period, and with that, Leweling's dream of scoring a debut goal - dampened by VAR - was re-ignited when his rocket just past the hour mark was bludgeoned into the top right corner with the ball finding his feet after van de Ven attempted to clear the initial effort from the set piece from Robert Andrich.

The Netherlands came close to an equaliser in the 88th minute after substitute Donyell Malen's shot at goal was hit straight at Baumann, but that was all they could muster in a lacklustre performance from Ons Oranje.

Germany vs. Netherlands - Match Statistics Germany Possession Netherlands 49 Possession (%) 51 13 Shots 3 5 Shots on Target 1 0 Fouls Committed 0 4 Corners 3 3 Yellow Cards 3

Germany Player Ratings

GK - Oliver Baumann - 7/10

It's hard to give a good rating when the goalkeeper faces just one effort at his goal. But, with a clean sheet to his name in his first appearance for the National Team, a 7/10 rating seems fair.

RB - Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

It was Kimmich's corner which led to the goal in a classic performance from the Bayern Munich defender. Solid on both sides of the ball.

CB - Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

A vintage night from the centre-back who was putting his body on the line to ensure his team came out with a clean sheet.

CB - Nico Schlotterbeck - 7/10

Like Rudiger, Schlotterbeck also recorded a solid outing, and was pivotal in preventing the Dutch from getting a goal back.

LB - Maximilian Mitteldstadt - 6/10

A solid outing with him playing the ball out well from the back and linking well with Leweling in front of him.

LW - Jamie Leweling - 9/10

Lit up the field from the very first minute and was by far the standout player with his goal being the difference in what was a lacklustre affair by both sides.

CM - Aleksandar Pavlovic - 6/10

Quiet night for the midfielder which saw him replaced for Kevin Schade with 15 minutes to go.

CAM - Florian Wirtz - 5/10

A quiet affair saw him subbed off at half-time.

CM - Angelo Stiller - 7.5/10

Earning his second cap, Stiller was instrumental in the midfield, and like his teammate Leweling, he had a great perfomance.

RW- Serge Gnabry - 8/10

Electric from the outset which almost led to the opener inside two minutes. VAR's intervention robbed him of a well-deserved assist.

ST - Tim Kleindienst - 7/10

Had the service, but couldn't quite find the net on this occasion. Pressured the Dutch defense on multiple occasions nonetheless.

Sub - Robert Andrich - 6/10

Impacted the game, and led to more free-flowing football from the Germans in the second half.

Sub - Kevin Schade - 7/10

While he had just 15 minutes of game time, he looked bright almost instantly, making a few bursting runs into the box which required some defending from the Dutch outfit. Had he seen even more time, this game could have been drastically different, though we will never know.

Sub – Robin Gosens – N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Sub - Waldemar Anton – N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.​​​​​​​

Sub – Jonathan Burkardt – N/A

Not enough time on the field to impact the game.

Netherlands Player Ratings

GK - Bart Verbruggen - 6/10

He faced over 12 efforts on goal and would allow just one to get past him all evening. Had he not been between the sticks, this scoreline could have been vastly different.

RB - Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

Tried to get forward as usual, but with the midfield struggling to break the attacking lines, there was little on offer for him offensively to make those signature overlapping runs.

CB - Stefan de Vrij - 6/10

Despite the Netherlands' back line being under immense pressure for much of the game, the skipper led by example, and saved an almost certain goal by Leweling with his clearance as the last man behind the ball, and was, by far, the strongest link of the Dutch centre-back pairing.

CB - Micky van de Ven - 4/10

A very uncharacteristic performance by the Spurs defender, who has so often been one of the standouts in the Premier League this season, but it was his lack of awareness that almost saw his side concede had Gnabry not been ruled offside, with his attempted clearance from a corner in the second-half falling right to Leweling, who got his dream debut goal.

LB - Jorrel Hato - 5/10

Made very little impact with a lot of the German attacking play coming down his side of the field.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

The Liverpool midfielder sought to capitalise on his solid start to the 2024-25 campaign, and was arguably The Netherlands' most productive midfielder, but Germany's opposing midfield proved a difficult challenge for the 22-year-old, and he was replaced after their opening goal.

CM - Tijani Reijnders - 4/10

The AC Milan central midfielder's biggest contribution to the game was a high challenge in the first half on Pavlovic, which easily could have been reviewed by VAR. Alas, getting away with receiving just a yellow card for the challenge, Ronald Koeman did not decide to bring him out for the second half, and his night was over quicker than he had perhaps expected.

CM - Quinten Timber - 4/10

Another player who didn't return for the second half of play, with him under pressure from the sound of the whistle, with his error towards the end of the first half where he had his back to play almost leading to a German goal, though there is an argument to be made that the pass to him from De Vrij was one of high-risk.

RW - Xavi Simons - 6/10

Almost a non-existent factor on the attack with the ball, at times struggling to make it past the midfield lines. In the second half, he distributed some good balls into the box from set pieces, and had a blinding run to work the shooting chance to bring the Netherlands their best chance from the game, but his effort clipped the bar on its way over.

ST - Brian Brobbey - 5/10

Perhaps the lack of service can also be attributed to his rating, but Brobbey saw very little of the ball in a match dominated by the German outfit. He was replaced by Joshua Zirkzee with 20 minutes to go.

LW - Cody Gakpo - 5/10

Like his teammates, Gakpo struggled to get the attack flowing up front, and while he was able to make some runs down the left-hand side, they yielded little-to-no success, with Malen moving into that position when he came on for the second-half.

Sub - Donyell Malen - 6/10

Coming on to replace Reijnders in a formation shift at the half, Malen was the Netherlands' brightest spark, and got the attack going from the left. His late effort, with two minutes to spare, tested the keeper for the first time. Alas, it was not enough to force an equaliser.

Sub - Mats Wieffer - 6/10

Received a yellow prior to the corner kick that led to the goal, but that was as far as his impact would stretch on the game.

Sub – Jeremie Frimpong – 6/10

Barely noticed he had stepped foot on the field in what was an all-around disappointing affair for the Dutch.

Sub - Joshua Zirkzee - N/A

Not enough time on the field.

Sub – Lutsharel Geertruida – N/A

Not enough time on the field.

Man of the Match

Jamie Leweling (Germany)

From minute one, Leweling looked every bit of a seasoned international veteran, with his dream of scoring a debut goal recognised in the second-half, though he had to wait an additional hour after his first-half strike within the first two minutes was ruled out after VAR intervened.

Nonetheless, he seemed to be involved in virtually every phase of attacking play by Germany, and it was his thunderbolt into the roof of the net which sealed all three points for his country, and has all but secured their place in the quarter-finals.