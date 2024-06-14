Highlights Germany's wonderkids, led by Musiala and Havertz, shone in a dominating 5-1 win over Scotland.

Scotland struggled defensively with a red card leading to a crushing defeat.

Toni Kroos' midfield masterclass earned him Man of the Match in a flawless 10/10 performance.

The long wait for Scotland to make their mark in the European Championships was met with a whimpering 90-minute performance, in which Germany tore the Tartan Army apart with a wonderous attacking display to kick off the Euros in front of their home nation.

After an opening 10 minutes in which Scotland showed their defensive desire and fire, and in which Germany bore their teeth and displayed their intent to control the game and get forward, it was Florian Wirtz who swept an effort from outside the area beyond the flailing Angus Gunn for 1-0. This lead was soon doubled by his fellow 2003-born wonderkid in Jamal Musiala, who got on the end of Kai Havertz' set ball inside the area to blast home into the top corner.

It went from bad to worse for Scotland as Ryan Porteous dangerously blasted through Ilkay Gundogan in a desperate attempt to block a rebound just before the half-time whistle, which saw him receive a red card, Germany were awarded a penalty and Kai Havertz received all the notice he needed to cooly dispatch Germany's third.

Scotland kept Germany at arms length for the majority of the second half, but a blast of brilliance from Niklas Fullkrug was enough to put another exclamation mark on proceedings, hammering one from range into the top right corner after a set inside from Musiala. The game would remain as that for a while, with Fullkrug having a second effort denied by the offside flag, until Scotland found a consolation through a weird Rudiger own-goal.

The game would end with a 5-1 finale, as substitute Emre Can placed home a lovely bottom-right effort from outside the area, confirming the German win as the biggest ever seen on Euros opening day.

Match Highlights

Germany player ratings

GK - Manuel Neuer - N/A

How are you supposed to give a rating to a goalkeeper who didn't face a shot all night? The easiest job in all of Europe was Neuer's tonight.

RB - Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Was delightful to watch with his wide array of long-range passing. Kept Germany ticking over superbly to great eventual effect.

CB - Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Of course, had to have his efforts on goal from distance, one of which almost beat Angus Gunn. Had little to do against the impotent Che Adams. Was unlucky to score an own goal in the dying embers.

CB - Jonathan Tah - 5/10

Again, the rating is not a slight on Tah or his performance, he really just did not have anything to do all night. Kept his composure on the ball, but does take a slim knock to his score for a yellow card challenge on Ryan Christie.

LB - Maximilian Mittelstadt - 7/10

Displayed his wicked crossing ability on several occasions, and showed his wonderful balance in defensive grit and attacking optimism.

CM - Toni Kroos - 10/10

Sensational performance to kick off the German icon's final-ever tournament. Gave the ball away just once from over 100 passes. Which is insane. Kept the tempo in Germany's favour constantly.

CM - Robert Andrich - 6/10

Was taken off at half-time after an opening 45 in which he was booked, and had failed to win the majority of his duels. Did not play badly, but didn't play the best.

CM - Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Split the Scotland backline on several occasions with some wickedly intrinsic passing, and won his side a penalty after being felled violently by Porteous. A solid day at the office.

RW - Florian Wirtz - 7/10

A sweetly-struck drive by the Leverkusen wonderkid was too much for Gunn to handle, and underlined what was a fine night of attacking danger for Wirtz.

LW - Jamal Musiala - 9/10

Added a wonderful second goal of the night to capitalise on a dazzling attacking display. Still had time to damage Scotland again with an assist for Fullkrug in the final corner. A truly remarkable showing.

ST - Kai Havertz - 8/10

Added Germany's third strike of the game with a typically placed effort, and kept his cool to roll the ball into the path of Musiala for their second. A classy night at the top of the line for the Arsenal man.

Sub - Niklas Fullkrug - 7/10

Added Germany's fourth goal of the game with a rifling drive into the top corner. Added that vital strength and brute force needed to break down the tiring legs of Scotland one more time.

Sub - Leroy Sane - 5/10

Failed to add much to the German attack off of the bench. Failed to complete a single dribble against Tierney in 30 minutes of play.

Sub - Pascal Gross - 6/10

Came on for Andrich at half-time and showcased a bit more defensive grit than his predecessor.

Sub - Emre Can - 6/10

Entered late in the day and had little time to make much of an impact. That is, apart from a lovely finish with 15 seconds left on the clock to make it 5-1.

Sub - Thomas Muller - N/A

Germany were in cruise control when he came on, and as such he had little to do.

Scotland player ratings

GK - Angus Gunn - 2/10

Should have done better with the opening goal, and never looked like instilling much faith in the Scottish defence throughout.

RB - Anthony Ralston - 3/10

Threw in some fairly decent challenges in the thankless effort of subduing white-hot Germany, but wasted plenty of possession with hopeful punts forward.

CB - Ryan Porteous - 1/10

Ironically, had actually been playing decently, dealing fairly well against Germany's attacking potency. That was until a staggeringly bad challenge on Gundogan saw his night come to a close and Scotland concede their third from the spot.

CB - Jack Hendry - 4/10

Tonight was always going to be a test for the Scots, but Hendry passed it better than most in his side. Was plenty accurate with his distribution forward and made a few good challenges. Defensively, though, brushed aside and beaten throughout. As were most of the Scotland side.

CB - Kieran Tierney - 5/10

Won every duel he faced in the game. Which is about all you could have asked a Scottish defender for tonight.

LB - Andy Robertson - 4/10

Showed plenty of desire to get forward from the left and break with regularity. Simply could not handle Musiala for most of the night when slotting back in the defense.

CM - Calum McGregor - 4/10

Could do little to combat the attacking strength and IQ of the Germans. Did put in a brilliant block to deny Gundogan before being replaced by McLean.

CM - Scott McTominay - 5/10

Showed a decent bit of grit and determination in the midfield, but didn't have much else to boast over.

LM - John McGinn - 4/10

Rather AWOL in the wider areas of the park going forward, and offered little defensively before his 67th-minute hooking.

RM - Ryan Christie - 5/10

Showed plenty of spark and spirit when the ball did come his way, but that was only eight times in 82 minutes. A passenger not through any fault of his own.

ST - Che Adams - 3/10

Kept quiet as a mouse by Tah and Rudiger. Hooked at the break to fill the gap left by Porteous. Didn't notice he was there, and didn't notice when he left.

Sub - Grant Hanley - 4/10

Only touched the ball eight times. Kept Germany quiet enough until Fullkrug bulldozed him out the way before scoring.

Sub - Kenny McLean - 3/10

May as well have not come on.

Sub - Billy Gilmour - 4/10

Often the midfield dictator and pace-setter, there was none of that to happen for Gilmour tonight. Only got hold of the ball nine times in 20 minutes.

Sub - Scott McKenna - 6/10

Came on to help save the goal difference really, which he did by forcing an own-goal from Rudiger, which meant the inevitable German fifth didn't matter as much.

Sub - Lawrence Shankland - N/A

Failed to have much of an impact on the game after his introduction.

Man of the Match - Toni Kroos

What a way for an icon to make his mark at the beginning of his end.

Imperious in possession, Kroos gave away just one pass from 102 attempted and kept the German footballing machine crafted in the match ticking over with a delightful forward-thinking sense of passing. A performance that will leave many hoping his retirement is just a cruel trick.