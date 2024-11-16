Germany produced an all-dominant performance in a 7-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina which, in turn, saw them retain their lead - eight points ahead of the Netherlands - at the summit of Nations League A, Group 3, which they have now won emphatically.

It took the Euro 2024 hosts all of 79 seconds to assert their expected dominance in the tie inside Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg. Jamal Musiala, unmarked in the box, gave them the dream start after latching onto Joshua Kimmich's pinpoint cross.

In truth, it was all Julian Nagelsmann's Germany for the first stage, with them extending their buffer to two goals on the 23-minute mark. Robert Andrich's goalbound strike was flicked on by Tim Kleindienst and into the back of Nikola Vasilij's net.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz, despite his mixed success in the final third, turned in Germany's third of the affair eight minutes shy of the interval. Combining sensationally with Florian Wirtz on the right-hand side, he found acres of space in the box and carefully prodded his effort past Vasilij.

Once the two sides re-emerged from the tunnel, the white shirts continued to flood forward in their numbers, ensuring to pile the pressure on a fragile Bosnia side. Wirtz got in on the act a mere five minutes into the second half, converting his free-kick with a deviating strike.

Giving the Germans a five-goal cushion in the process, the youngster was patiently waiting at the back post to tap in another goal for Nagelsmann and his entourage. A quartet of changes quickly followed - one of them being the dangerous Leroy Sane.

Just eight minutes after replacing Wirtz, the former Manchester City speedster latched onto a looping ball over the top of the Bosnia defence, produced a magnificent touch to remove Barisic out of contention before finding the back of the net with relative ease.

Kleindienst then produced a cultured No.9 finish in the 78th minute of regulation time to hit the seven-goal mark. Assisted by Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, the host's talisman was in the right place at the right time and made no mistake from point-blank range.

Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - Match Statistics Germany Statistic Bosnia and Herzegovina 73 Possession (%) 27 23 Shots 7 13 Shots on Target 3 3 Corners 0 3 Saves 6 1 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Germany Player Ratings

GK – Oliver Baumann – 6/10

Merely a spectator in the first half until its final stages, Baumann relished the opportunity - just his second appearance for the national team - of playing at a ground near his hometown.

RB – Joshua Kimmich – 7/10

Comfortable both in and out of possession, Kimmich continues to prove why he's one of world football's best utility men.

CB – Antonio Rudiger – 7.5/10

You'd be forgiven for thinking that Germany's Rudiger was one of his nation's central midfielders at times, given how compact their shape was. He was pivotal to their plan and was seldom troubled.

CB –​​​​​​​ Jonathan Tah – 7/10

With Bosnia relying on the odd counterattack, Tah remained largely untested but was still sturdy when relied upon.

LB –​​​​​​​ Maximilian Mittelstadt – 7.5/10

An energetic presence on the left for Nagelsmann and Co, not only did Mittelstadt provide ample width but also plenty of promise in the final third.

CM –​​​​​​​ Pascal Gross – 6.5/10

A composed display from the former Brighton & Hove Albion man with him practically unphased by the opposition midfield.

CM –​​​​​​​ Robert Andrich – 6/10

One thing to note, in particular, about Andrich's performance was his negative playmaking. Often, the German would turn and play the ball back to one of his centre-backs instead of releasing a running winger/forward.

RW –​​​​​​​ Florian Wirtz – 9/10

Ever so elegant with the ball at his feet, the Bosnia defence - perhaps as expected - struggled to contain his teasing brilliance. His free-kick, which bypassed Vasilij via the upright, was also a thing of beauty. Oh, and he got another.

CAM –​​​​​​​ Kai Havertz – 8/10

Constantly an aerial threat, his lack of potency is a thorn in Germany's attack. That was until he nudged home his side's third of the first half.

LW –​​​​​​​ Jamal Musiala – 8/10

A terrific start from the youngster, he leapt above the rest to loop in Germany's opener with his head. Was a constant threat until being taken off by Nagelsmann.

ST –​​​​​​​ Tim Kleindienst – 8/10

Cheekily got a touch on Andrich's strike to notch his first goal for Die Mannschaft and looked a daring presence throughout his 90-minute cameo. Then notched his second with just over 10 minutes left.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Serge Gnabry (58') – 6/10

A constant threat and proved his weight in gold.

Sub – Benjamin Henrichs (58') – 6/10

Put in an energetic cameo and could be spotted all over the pitch.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Felix Nmecha (58') – 6/10

Emerging as quite the talent, the 24-year-old was brilliantly tenacious in the middle of the park.

Sub – Leroy Sane (58') – 7/10

Compiled further misery upon his introduction, notching Germany's sixth - and the touch to set himself up was nothing short of magical.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Robin Koch (73') – 4/10

Provided a level of know-how upon his introduction.

Bosnia and Herzegovina Player Ratings

GK –​​​​​​​ Nikola Vasilij – 3/10

The far busier shot stopper of the two, Vasilij had no chance of thwarting Musiala's perfectly placed header and was rooted to the spot for the host's second. Conceded another four after that.

RWB –​​​​​​​ Nail Omerovic – 2/10

Was no match for the dynamism of Musiala and that was only compounded by the quartet of changes in the second half. A terrible performance.

CB –​​​​​​​ Adrian Leon Barisic – 3/10

Barisic's clearances were often lackadaisical, which - unnecessarily - put his side under pressure on a number of occasions. A poor showing from the Basel youngster.

CB –​​​​​​​ Ermin Bicakcic – 2/10

Certainly not what you'd call a captain's performance. Lacking the leadership needed to shut out a blistering German side, the veteran may have been busy - but he would've preferred not to be.

CB –​​​​​​​ Tarik Muaremovic – 3/10

In a performance which displayed his lack of experience at the top level, Muharemovic struggled to track the German runners.

LWB –​​​​​​​ Dzenis Burnic – 2/10

Struggled in his duels, failed to complete a long ball in the first half and got run ragged by Wirtz - it's fair to say that Burnic wasn't at the races.

CM –​​​​​​​ Ivan Sunjic – 2/10

A troubling debut for the 28-year-old as he enjoyed just 21 touches of the ball in the opening 45 minutes. Very ittle improved after the break.

CM –​​​​​​​ Armin Gigovic – 3.5/10

Spotted chasing shadows for the majority of the contest and was also inaccurate with his passing. Somehow didn't claw one back for the visitors on the cusp of the half-time whistle.

CM –​​​​​​​ Benjamin Tahirovic – 4/10

By far the most involved figure in Bosnia's engine room, Tahirovic still enjoyed a tough day at the office.

ST –​​​​​​​ Ermedin Demirovic – 2/10

Lost his physical battle with Tah and/or Rudiger on almost every occasion but turned up the heat somewhat in the second half. Still, his increase in effort was to no avail.

ST –​​​​​​​ Luka Kulenovic – 2/10

The 25-year-old hardly enjoyed a touch of the ball in the National League meeting's infancy. Hooked in the 63rd minute after a ponderous showing for Bosnia.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Esmir Bajraktarevic (63') – 3/10

Hardly involved upon his introduction. At just 19 years old, he will have plenty of time to prove his worth.

Sub – Ivan Basic (63') – 3/10

Understandably struggled to get a foothold in the game.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Samed Bazdar (63') – 3/10

Little to no impact on proceedings.

Sub – Denis Huseinbasic (74') – 2/10

The German-born midfielder looked to make an impact but was not helped by his tired-looking teammates.

Sub – Haris Hajradinovic (85') – 2/10

Enjoyed a five-minute run out.

Man of the Match

Florian Wirtz (Germany)

In a tie that was seemingly always in Germany's favour, Wirtz's knack of getting forward and proving a nuisance failed to wane, and his tirelessness resulted in an emphatic performance for one of the hottest properties on the market. Taking 75 touches, ten of which were in the opposition box, and forever making darting runs in behind a porous back line, Nagelsmann's live wire was at the peak of his powers.

Despite facing a stubborn five-back defence of Bosnia, the Bayer Leverkusen superstar constantly found space in between the lines - and, as such, was in the position he thrived in. Able to soak up pressure with ease before wriggling out into extra space, his compatriots were able to make runs and just assume they'd be found. Not to mention - he also bagged two goals and an assist. The gift that keeps on giving: Wirtz.