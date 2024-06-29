Highlights Germany advances to the Euro 2024 quarter-final after a contentious penalty and a goal from Jamal Musiala.

Denmark missed several big chances, ultimately leading to their elimination.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Manuel Neuer receive high ratings for their performances in the match.

Germany, coming into the game as favourites, thought they had made an early breakthrough through Nico Schlotterbeck, who rose in the 4th minute to head home in the center of the box, but the goal was quickly ruled out thanks to a contentious barge by Joshua Kimmich, which had eliminated Andreas Christensen's chances of marking the Dortmund man in the area.

Denmark managed to recover from the early chance monopolization by the Germans, with Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen both lively in the attack and Alex Bah doing a wonderful job against the talents of Jamal Musiala down the flanks, before Eriksen smashed a free-kick inside the "D" disappointingly into the wall.

The game was then brought to a temporary stop due to weather, as a severe thunderstorm warning given earlier in the day rang true as lightning stung out around the Signal Iduna Park in the 35th minute. Thor eventually left his old club alone, though, and play resumed to much of the same tempo, before a lightning-quick counter-attack from Delaney saw Hojlund denied of a huge chance by a flailing Manuel Neuer.

A mad minute would break the deadlock eventually. A ricocheting ball in the German box fell at the feet of Crystal Palace man Joachim Andersen to smash home into the bottom corner, only for it to be disallowed for offside. 30 seconds later, in the other box, the defender gave away a contentious penalty after handling a cross from David Raum, which Kai Havertz gratefully slotted clinically beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

Germany could have doubled their money shortly after, as a wonderful touch from Havertz saw him breach the Danish backline and race in on goal, but could only send his chipped effort wide of the mark with Schmeichel beaten. Denmark too had a big chance, as the game consistently opened out, to add another goal to the game as Hojlund was again picked out in behind, but he could only blast his eventual attempt straight at Neuer.

Denmark would come to rue the missed chance soon after, as a brilliant ball over the top of the dedence by Schlotterbeck spotted Jamal Musiala through on goal, and the youngster was full of confidence as he strode forward and wrapped a finish into the bottom right corner with great aplomb.

That would be all Germany needed in the end, as they advance to the next round and leave desolate Denmark to wonder what could have been on the plane home.

Match Highlights

Germany Player Ratings

GK - Manuel Neuer - 7/10

Only had the one question asked of him in the first half through Hojlund, but he made a superb save to deny him to keep it level.

RB - Joshua Kimmich - 6/10

Misplaced a few important passes and couldn't hit the target too often with his crosses. Was very decent defensively, though.

CB - Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Threw himself at just about everything that moved, using his famous pace and strength. Was very important in stopping several big Danish breaks.

CB - Nico Schlotterbeck - 8/10

Had an early opener interestingly denied. Was superb with his distribution going forward, proven by his wonderful assist for Musiala, and had a constant willingness to get on the ball and quell Denmark's forays forward.

LB - David Raum - 5/10

Didn't offer the same intrinsic forward play as usually seen by Max Mittelstadt. Kept losing Skov Olsen on the flanks. Did show a bit more in the second half, and forced a penalty for his efforts.

CM - Robert Andrich - 6/10

A standard display of guts and stamina from the Leverkusen man. Was more forward-thinking than we have seen from him previously.

CM - Toni Kroos - 7/10

A standard Kroos display. Barely ever misplacing a pass and every touch measured precisely. Kept Germany ticking over as they dominated possession.

RW - Leroy Sane - 5/10

Refreshing to see him wanting to drop his shoulder and get at his markers, but saw several attacks wilter and die due to his consistent desire not to pass.

LW - Jamal Musiala - 8/10

Constantly looking to slalom through his markers, and Denmark could not keep that quiet any longer than the hour mark. Linked up superbly with the midfield, and took his goal with a great air of confidence.

AM - Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Used as a thoroughbred attacker rather than a mere linkup man, but couldn't get the service as consistently as he might have liked. Was classy when he did get on the ball, though.

ST - Kai Havertz - 7/10

Missed a couple of big chances in the first half, but put himself about well. Opened the scoring from the spot amidst a mad minute in which Denmark thought they had done so. Missed a big opportunity after some delightful skill in behind soon after.

Sub - Emre Can - 6/10

Kept things ticking over nicely as Germany began to relax.

Sub - Niklas Fullkrug - 6/10

Was just the physical striking imposition that Germany needed to stretch weary Danish legs and stay on the front foot.

Sub - Florian Wirtz - N/A

Didn't have time to seriously impact the game, but looked sharp with the few instances he had.

Sub - Benjamin Henrichs - N/A

Didn't have time to impact the game.

Denmark Player Ratings

GK - Kasper Schmeichel - 7/10

Was kept extremely busy by Germany, but pulled off several fantastic stops to keep it level.

CB - Joachim Andersen - 4/10

Didn't win a single duel in the first half, but initially made up for it with his first international goal only for that to be cruelly disallowed. He then also gave a penalty away 30 seconds later. When it rains, it pours. And has lightning.

CB - Andreas Christensen - 8/10

Nigh-on impassible by Germany. Made several huge tackles and defended superbly throughout.

CB - Jannik Vestergaard - 7/10

Imperious aerially and more composed than seen previously on the ball.

RWB - Alex Bah - 6/10

Full of energy and stamina, and really put a shift in down the right. Lacked a bit of quality with some of his shorter passes, though.

LWB - Joachim Maehle - 5/10

Couldn't quite get on the same wavelength as some of his teammates, and was innacurate with a lot of his long passes and crosses. Sane had the better of him a few times.

CM - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7/10

Standard display of effort from Hojbjerg, who continued to impress at EURO 2024. Picked the ball off in some key, counter-attacking areas for Denmark in times of need, but was not as accurate with his passing as we have seen in the group stage.

CM - Thomas Delaney - 7/10

In for Morten Hjulmand, and looked just as lively. The energy in the Danish midfield is something to be admired. Pulled out a lung-busting forward run before picking out Hojlund for a huge chance at the end of the half.

AM - Christian Eriksen - 6/10

The perennial linkup man was, as ever, constantly looking to make a difference, but his efforts consistently fell short on this occasion.

AM - Andreas Skov Olsen - 7/10

Full of fire and successful in every single one of his duels. Encouragingly forward-thinking and drove his team up several times. Dealt with the German press well.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 4/10

Like Havertz, had his chances but just couldn't take them. His energy and desire was a decent plus for the Danes, however. Constantly provided a threat to Germany, but couldn't make anything stick.

Sub - Yussuf Poulsen - N/A

Had little impact.

Sub - Christian Norgaard - N/A

Had little impact.

Sub - Jacob Bruun Larsen

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Sub - Victor Kristiansen

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Sub - Jonas Wind

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Man of the Match - Nico Schlotterbeck

A brilliant display of several aspects from the Borussia Dortmund defender.

Muscling in with several big, decisive challenges, and incredibly positive going forward with accurate, incisive passing, Schlotterbeck's versatility and multi-faceted skillset left him a cut above the rest tonight. Pulled off a delicious assist for Musiala to double Germany's money and secure their progression to the quarters.